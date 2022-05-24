Hellblade 2 artist creates their own Starfield-style demo

Starfield's recent delay is a huge disappointment to all those eagerly anticipating Bethesda's sci-fi RPG dubbed 'Skyrim in Space'. The date shift has seen the game slip from its November 11 launch to an unspecified date sometime in the first half of 2023. To fill that Starfield-shaped void, a Hellblade 2 artist has created their own Starfield-like demo using Unreal Engine 5.

Pasquale Scionti works as a senior lighting and Look Dev artist at Ninja Theory. When not working on the beautifully cinematic continuation of Senua's story, Scionti likes to spend his time creating demos in Unreal Engine that are inspired by popular game franchises.

One of his most recent creations features a space-themed setting which Scionti says is "inspired by Mass Effect & Starfield". The artist shared a short video and some stunning images of the project on Twitter. The video, which you can see below, shows an astronaut exploring a dusty red-hued planet that bears a striking similarity to Mars. It's incredibly well made and makes us long for Starfield all the more.

Scionti's other dazzling creations include a PT-inspired project that brilliantly captures the feel of Kojima's playable teaser for Silent Hills. There's also an Elden Ring-like demo made in Unreal Engine 4 that lets you appreciate the beauty of the Lands Between without worrying about all the tough as nails enemies all too ready to rob you of your hard-earned runes.

Hellblade 2 will be a lot bigger than its predecessor, according to Ninja Theory's Tameem Antoniades. Discussing the game's scale in an interview earlier this year, the Hellblade 2 developer said Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice will "look like an indie game" compared to the sequel.

With Starfield delayed, there's plenty of time to get up to speed on next year's big RPG series from Bethesda, here are all the details.