Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special trailer gets explicit with the DC Universe

Fans of HBO Max's irreverent Harley Quinn: The Animated Series will receive a special treat this February 9 as Gotham's Clown Princess of Crime and her beloved Poison Ivy will return to the small screen in Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special.

How problematic is the capital-P "Problematic" in the title? Well, HBO Max has just released a fresh, hot trailer, so you can judge for yourself. But don't say we didn't warn you that the clip is full of the kind of adult-oriented humor, language, sex, and violence for which the animated series is well-known.

From showing off some off-the-wall DC couples like Zatanna and Flash to some very explicit explanations of Harley and Ivy's undeniably sexual and romantic relationship on the show, there's a hell of a lot to take in (and a lot of laughs, if it's your kind of humor).

Harley Quinn: The Animated Series is sort of the "after dark" version of the DC Universe, where the questions that used to bring titillated snickers in the back corner of comic shops are asked and answered with equally hilarious and raunchy results.

The show has received three seasons so far, with a fourth in the works. Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special will arrive first, though, to bridge the gap between the third and fourth seasons.

Harley Quinn: The Animated Series has even made it into comics, with a 2022 limited series titled Harley Quinn: The Animated Series - The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour considered canon to the show by its creators.

Speaking of comics, the core Harley Quinn comic book title is about to reboot in March, making a perfect opportunity to jump in.