This headstrap can add comfort and battery to your Meta Quest 3 this Black Friday

The Meta Quest 3 and 3S are practical little devices for VR gaming, but their head straps are, not to be too mean, a little basic. Don't get me wrong, the clever tightening loops that slide along the back side are nice and easy to adjust, but if you were hoping for any cushioning at all, you may be left wanting.

That's okay though because if you've been struggling to play for longer sessions with the Quest 3 or Quest 3S, there are third-party head straps that could absolutely change the game for you, as they did me. KIWI Design is my favorite, and in a special Black Friday treat, it's offering both its battery and comfort head straps for less. If you don't care too much about battery life, the Comfort Head Strap is going for just $19.99 at Amazon at the moment, which is the cheapest I've ever seen it drop to, and I track its price on a weekly basis.

Black Friday Meta Quest deals like this can offer you the chance to boost the quality of life of your headset, even if the 3 and 3S devices aren't discounted in their own rights. If you've got a bit more money to play around with, you may be more interested in KIWI's battery-boosting option, which gives you the same plush comfort, but also gives your headset a longer lifespan. It's currently going for $39.79 at Amazon.

KIWI Design Comfort Head Strap for Quest 3 / 3S | $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $29 - Now, unfortunately, this is a Prime-exclusive deal, which means if you're not a paying member, you could take out a free trial and cancel before it takes any money away from you. Also, don't forget to tick the $10 coupon box on the retail page to get the full saving. Buy it if: ✅ You find the stock head strap uncomfortable

✅ You like plush cushioning

✅ You want something designed by a Meta partner Don't buy it if: ❌ You're hoping to use this with another VR headset

❌ You want the Battery pack version UK: £25.49 at Amazon

Should you buy the KIWI Design Comfort Head Strap?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

There's a lot to like about KIWI's Comfort head straps, and since testing one out with the Meta Quest 3, it's the only one I use. It should be noted that if you have the Meta Quest 3S, KIWI's straps will work with your device too. Thankfully, the designs of the two headsets are similar enough that they can make use of the same Meta Quest accessories.

The comfort level of the KIWI Battery head strap really surprised me, because, for a cheaper add-on by a third-party brand, it feels extremely premium. It's got really plush cushioning that hugs your noggin while you play, and the leather material feels nice and genuine - I haven't noted any degradation or peeling that would point to a cheaper substitute being used.

The battery version is particularly useful and has added many hours to my Blade & Sorcery survival mode runs. Whiling away the hours slaughtering NPCs has never been easier, and if anything, KIWI's head straps are responsible for the countless virtual lives I've taken in increasingly brutal ways. Luckily, it braces my head really gently thanks to its adjustable length, and I never feel that forehead ache like I sometimes can with the stock head strap.

If there's one issue with this best Meta Quest accessory, it's maybe that it makes the headset feel as though it's sitting higher up on your head, and a little less secure when playing more active games. If you use the Quest 3 for a lot of fitness apps, maybe look for something more slimline, but I'm sure it wouldn't be a deal breaker and you could find the right fit for you and your use cases.

