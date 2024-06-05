The Samsung 1080p monitor I’d buy right now just dropped to Black Friday level pricing

The Samsung Odyssey G3 is up there with the best 1080p gaming monitors. Sure, it lacks the resolution prowess of UHD displays, but its speedy 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time pair perfectly with many budget setups. So you can imagine how delighted I am to see it dip to its Black Friday price only six months into the year, as it’s now the price of many lower-spec alternatives that wield entry-level specs.

If you take a stroll over to Amazon right now, you can grab the 24-inch Samsung Odyssey G3 for $129.99 (was $199.99) thanks to a 34% discount. This is only the second time the model has actually dipped under $150, and ordinary offers usually only take $50 off. Plus, we’re talking about a screen that can rival the best gaming monitors for 1080p setups rather than something that simply gets the job done.

Typically speaking, it’s hard to find a 1080p display for close to $100 with a faster refresh rate and gaming abilities. Most options out there will set you back at least $150, and that’s taking Prime Day gaming monitor deals into account. I’m actually surprised that the Odyssey G3 didn’t wait until Amazon’s big sale to jump back to its lowest price, but I suspect the discount lines up with the release of Samsung’s new Odyssey G6 and G8 screens that I recently tried out.

Samsung Odyssey G3 24-inch (LS24AG302NNXZA) | $199.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - Back down to its Black Friday price, the Odyssey G3 has only dipped below $130 twice so far. Normally, it likes to drop from $200 to $150, so this is your chance to grab 35% off well before any sales kick off. Buy it if:

✅You play games at 1080p

✅You need a display for a handheld

✅You want a faster refresh rate



Don't buy it if:

❌You’re looking for competitive speeds

❌You’d rather invest in a 1440p or 4K panel Price check: Best Buy $129.99 | Walmart $129.99

Should you buy the Samsung Odyssey G3?

Yes, I know, the idea of buying a 1080p monitor in 2024 might feel a little odd to some of you. After all, we’re now at the stage where using monitors for PS5 is the norm, as 4K 120Hz isn’t just reserved for PC gameplay. That said, gunning for the best specs possible just for the sake of it isn’t always the answer, and spending $130 on the Samsung Odyssey G3 could provide some players with a more balanced experience.

For starters, I’d always advise players to match up monitor resolution to their system’s capabilities. 4K is wonderful, but there’s little point in using a UHD display if you’re going to use an entry-level graphics card to run your Steam games. If you’re rocking an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 or lower, the Odyssey G3 is going to natively serve up great 1080p visuals that are snappy thanks to its 144Hz abilities. Not to mention added AMD FreeSync support will ensure everything is tear-free.

I’m also into the idea of using the Odyssey G3 specifically for the best gaming handheld, as the likes of the Steam Deck OLED and Asus ROG Ally are better suited to 1080p screens. The faster refresh rate gives some headroom to Valve’s portable powerhouse when running less intense classics and indie romps, and 24 inches is the perfect size for masking any softness tied to FSR upscaling.

The closest alternative I could find to the Odyssey G3 right now on Amazon is the LG UltraGear 24GN600-B at $149. It offers an extremely similar experience to Samsung’s 144Hz 1080p display, so it could be worth checking out if you’re struggling to decide. However, the G3 wins out right now in terms of price, and it’s sure to please anyone who likes the idea of grabbing a $200 monitor for a chunk less.

Looking for more great screens? Check out the best 4k monitors for gaming and the best curved gaming monitors. Alternatively, swing by the best portable monitor for gaming if you like to travel.