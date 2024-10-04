The LG OLED TV I think about buying daily is back down to its lowest price

The LG OLED TV B4 lives in the gaming hardware room of my head rent-free, so I'm naturally always looking for discounts. With Prime Day on the horizon, I'm pleased to report that the 120Hz panel has dropped back to its lowest price, meaning I'm more tempted than ever to splash out.

At Amazon, the 55-inch LG OLED B4 has dropped to $1,196.99 from $1,296.99, but keep in mind that price has shifted from its original $1,600 MSRP. So, you're technically getting an even better offer than you'd think, as it's a 2024 best gaming TV contender that only arrived back in the Spring. In fact, before August, you'd be lucky to see this specific model for under $1,300 even with discounts applied, which is to be expected with how fresh it is.

Keep in mind that Prime Day TV deals technically haven't kicked off yet, even though this is the OLED B4's lowest recorded price. There's always a chance that we'll see further drops during the actual Big Deal Days event, but I feel like Amazon is potentially getting ahead of the curve with this offer. It would have made more sense to keep the TV at full price for a few more days before kicking it to a record low during the sale if it was destined to fall further, but alas, we already have a great deal here.

LG OLED B4 55-inch| $1,296.99 $1,196.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - The OLED B4 is back at its lowest price just in time for Prime Day round 2, but this builds upon previous deals that have chipped away at its MSRP. It previously only managed to drop to $1,300, so seeing an extra $100 off is great ahead of the big sale. Buy it if: ✅You want fantastic OLED visuals

✅You’re looking for a 2024 TV

✅You care about contrast and colors Don't buy it if: ❌You'd rather invest in the C4

❌You’re looking for bigger than 55-inch Price check: Best Buy $1,199 | Walmart (out of stock)

Should you buy the LG OLED B4

(Image credit: LG)

I'm a realist, and while the LG OLED G4 is practically the gaming TV of my dreams, I know there's more chance of me affording the OLED B4. I know many players will be in that exact situation budget-wise, as spending a few thousand on a living room display is a serious investment. Therefore, aiming for something that still offers premium perks like a 120Hz refresh rate, variable refresh rate, and G-Sync compatibility for PCs.

The main selling point, of course, is LG's fabulous OLED tech. If you've been rocking a traditional LED display for years, or you're looking for something punchier than mid-range mini LED models, you won't be disappointed with the deep blacks and contrast the company's panels can provide. I've personally never had a better time using my PS5 and messing with PC gameplay on the couch than with one of these displays, and the B-series makes the financial barrier to entry that bit more climbable.

As for how it stacks up against competitors, there are admittedly some great options out there that'll set you back less. The colors aren't as impressive, nor does its HDR abilities punch quite as hard when watching UHD Blu-rays, but the Hisense U7N can serve up similar 120Hz capabilities for FPS fans. I'm also gearing up to share my Samsung QN85D review, and the QLED set has the chops to almost keep up with similarly priced OLED options.

Price cuts are ultimately the thing that'd push me to go for the LG OLED B4 over most alternatives out there, especially when second choices come in at the same price. Naturally, I'll be continually digging for Prime Day gaming deals gold throughout the week ahead, and I'll be sure to let you know if any better discounts surface.

