Samsung's indulgent super-curved PC monitor is over half off, making Black Friday totally redundant

One of the best bits of Black Friday is how it lets you buy gadgets that'd normally be outside your budget. But you can forget about waiting for November to buy a new PC monitor, because the most indulgent one on the market is now available for over half off.

I'm talking about the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9, which is a veritable IMAX cinema but for your eyes only (and, uh, anyone else in your ZIP code). This ultrawide monitor usually costs a princely $1,799.99, but over at Best Buy you can pick it up for a saving of $950. That's right, all you mathematicians out there: it's available for less than half of its usual asking price, bringing it to its lowest price ever.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 | $1,799.99 $849.99 at Best Buy

Save $950 - It doesn't take a math degree to work out how much of a saving you're getting on this monitor. It's also $150 cheaper than the lowest price we've recorded it getting to, which makes it doubly a fantastic buy. UK: £1,242.97 £1,098.95 at Amazon

This isn't a gaming monitor for the faint of heart, or small of desk. It's 49 inches diagonally, and curves around you to immerse you in your game. You can see from the name that it's an OLED screen, which is a nice treat, with a 5120 x 1440 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate.

Best Buy has some stock for pick-up, but only a handful per store. You can instead order it to be shipped, which I'd recommend due to its sheer size. The brand is labelling the G9 deal as a 'Doorbuster', one of its biggest-ticket discounts, although in the case of this monitor it might literally bust your door if you're not careful when transporting it.

We've previously seen this model drop to $999.99, which was itself a fantastic price, especially when you consider how rarely the G9 goes below $1,000. But this newer discount makes me want to skip Black Friday gaming deals and fall into the Odyssey's warm, OLED embrace.

Should you buy the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9?

(Image credit: Future / Jeremy Laird)

We tested a similar model in the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC) and gave it a near-perfect score, praising the brilliant-looking display panel and high-quality images. In fact, most of our negatives raised in the review were about how it's not suitable for many gamers, or games.

And as someone who spends about 50% of their gaming time on Slay the Spire, I can see how a normally-$1,800 panel wouldn't be necessary for the titles I spend too much time on. Saying that, the other 50% of my time is on Total War, which would look incredible...

But look at the images in the review; even though you're looking at a photo of a monitor playing a game, it's still palpable how high-quality and immersive Cyberpunk 2077 looks in those shots. That review makes me want to revisit the game more than anything else since I last tested it (which was, admittedly, at launch).

I unfortunately don't have nearly enough desk space for a massive panel like this, so you're really going to have to decide if you're ready to invest the money and space for the Odyssey. But if you've ever seen pictures of this beautiful monstrosity and been tempted, then this deal is the loudest call to action you're ever going to get.

For more options, check out the best gaming monitors we've tested, and prepare for Black Friday monitor deals. Or if you're a pixel-head, we've got a guide to Black Friday 4K monitor deals for you.