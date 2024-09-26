I don't need a PS5 Pro to upgrade my setup thanks to this LG OLED TV deal

The fact I'm about to talk about a new LG OLED TV that's only $100 more than a PS5 Pro is bananas. Yet, here I am, about to explain that Best Buy currently has a display deal that might serve as a better way to upgrade your console setup. If I had a spare $800 right now, I know where I'd be splashing my cash, especially since the expensive Sony revamp is in extremely high demand.

The deal in question applies to the LG OLED B4, as you can grab the 48-inch version for $799 at Best Buy. At full price, it'll set you back $1.499.99, so it's safe to say this is a heavy discount. To hammer home my whole point again, you're getting one of the best gaming TV contenders in 2024 for just $100 more than a PS5 Pro, and it'll serve up specs that match the OG console perfectly.

Unsurprisingly, this LG OLED B4 discount also serves as a new record low for the mid-range TV. Admittedly, the fact this version is 48 inches contributes to its far cheaper price, but this offer also marks its first dip below $800. It's also worth noting that this specific size is exclusive to Best Buy, so you'll only find larger models at Amazon and Walmart.

LG OLED B4 48-inch | $1,499.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $700 - Down to a record low price, this Best Buy exclusive 48-inch version of the LG OLED B4 is one of the cheapest OLED panels around right now. It's only $100 more than Sony's PS5 Pro, which means it could be worth investing in over a new console right now. Buy it if:

✅ You want excellent colors

✅ You play shooters on PS5

✅ You're looking for a PS5 Pro TV



Don't buy it if:

❌ You haven't got a new-gen console

❌ You'd prefer something bigger



Price Check: Amazon (out of stock) | Walmart $1,029

Should you buy the LG OLED B4?

As much as I think the LG OLED G4 is the top dog in the gaming TV scene right now, I'd realistically be looking at buying the cheaper OLED B4. Even the cheapest entry in the series still costs a pretty penny, but it's a far more affordable jumping on point if you're looking for a serious living room upgrade. Plus, if I'm being real with you, the display feels like an absolute bargain next to the egregiously priced PS5 Pro, and I think it'll provide a more meaningful visual revamp.

To explain, allow me to chat a bit about my personal situation. While I regularly check out cutting-edge screens, the display I own is a big standard 2017 model Samsung LED TV. There's nothing inherently wrong with the screen, but the glorious contrast and colors provided by OLED panels have completely ruined playing PlayStation games on it for me. That's before I even get to the benefits of using a faster 120Hz refresh rate versus a traditional 60Hz, as the jump has consistently felt like a next-gen jump on every panel I've reviewed this year.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

My point is that rather than investing in the PS5 Pro right away, you're better off upgrading your display first. Otherwise, you risk gaining improved frame rates and fancier ray tracing features that your current TV won't even make good use of. I'd argue that using a panel like the LG OLED B4 is going to help give the original system enough of a glow-up to keep it feeling fresh, ultimately serving as a wiser investment.

Even if you are planning on picking up a PS5 Pro regardless, you'll absolutely want to be using it with a TV like the OLED B4. Naturally, splashing out $700 on a console just to plug it into a panel that was relevant during the PS4's reign is just redundant, and you'll really need an up-to-date setup to feel the full benefits of Sony's system. I reckon the vibrancy and speed of LG's display will last you beyond the current generation of consoles, meaning you'll be still kitted out by the time the PS6 arrives.

Simply put, if you've not upgraded your TV in a few years, I'd honestly consider picking up the LG OLED B4 over Sony's new system. If you've been keeping up with where to pre-order the PS5 Pro, you might already be aware that both the vanilla revamp and its PlayStation 30th Anniversary sibling are in extremely high demand. So, rather than stressing yourself out trying to get one, why not improve your setup's visuals instead?

