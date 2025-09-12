This limited-time Newegg PS Store gift card deal has arrived just in time for Borderlands 4

Newegg likes to drop gaming gift card deals pretty regularly, and finally, as of today, Sony fans can get in on the action.

Right now, you can get $10 off a PlayStation Store gift card worth $100 by using a code at checkout, which can be spent on brand-new digital PS5 games like Borderlands 4, DLC, in-game currency, or spend towards PlayStation Plus memberships to cut down the cost of the annual or monthly subscription tiers.

$10 off $100 PS Store Gift Card w/promo code at Newegg

Save $10 - Newegg's gift card promo is finally available for PS5 players, providing $10 off a PlayStation Store voucher worth $100 when using a promo code at checkout. It's not the biggest saving in the world, but it can be used to buy not just digital games, DLC, and add-ons, but towards subscriptions to PlayStation Plus, which can help keep those monthly Sony gaming costs on the low side. Read more ▼

In the grand scheme of things, $10 isn't the biggest saving in the world, and I'm not going to sit here and pretend that that it is. However, it can help you save on your monthly digital PS5 purchases in the long-run, even by a tiny amount.

Adding a PS Store voucher to your account fills up your wallet with the funds, and any rolling subscriptions will use that cash. If you have a monthly PlayStation Plus Premium membership those funds will be used first, so it is a good investment.

What you can buy with your Newegg PSN gift card

(Image credit: Gearbox)

This Newegg PSN gift card deal has arrived at the perfect time.

Not only is the US PlayStation Store currently dropping up to 75% off digital PS5 games as part of the Autumn Adventures sale, but major games like Silent Hill f and Ghost of Yotei are only days away from release. Borderlands 4 just launched on the Sony console today too. What you want to spend that $100 worth of a PS Store gift card on, though, entirely depends on you, but I'm here to give you some ideas from one PS5 player to another, if you need it.

As with any online game shop sale, I always recommend you double-check that you haven't got access to any games already. Usually, if you're a PlayStation Plus Premium member and already own the game, an 'add to library' button will appear on a game's page to remind you that you can download it already - but it's always worth double-checking to be on the safe side.

Some of my top picks from the fall sale include titles like Phasmaphobia, which is down to just $14.99, a saving of $5 off its $19.99 MSRP. With the spooky season coming up, this is a perfect game to play with friends. It's new addition of crossplay means you can hunt for ghosts and spirits with your bff's via Steam on the PC too - just be sure to mentally prepare yourself for the terrifying experience it is to be grabbed from a ghost from behind - PS5 headset users should prepare with caution.

As I briefly touched on earlier, Silent Hill f launches on September 25 for $69.99, so you could put your $100 PS Store funds towards that for some extra scares. Or, alternatively, if you can wait a while longer, grab Ghost of Yotei for $69.99, which launches on October 2 next month.

Whatever you plan to use it for, just be sure to grab it as soon as you can. This Newegg deal is only available over the next 18 hours since I've typed up these very words.

Just started your PS5 journey? Our guides for the best PS5 headsets, best SSDs for PS5, and the best PS5 controllers are full of accessories that can unlock the most potential out of your new Sony console.