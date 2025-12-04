These Nintendo Switch game deals at Woot are perfect presents in the making

If you just started your holiday shopping, then you might be a bit overwhelmed as to what gift you should get for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 owners in your life. As a Nintendo nerd myself, I always end up asking for a couple of games at this time of year, as they can be notoriously expensive compared to physical releases from other platforms, and I'm well aware that some Black Friday discounts are still going strong as we get further into December.

If you've been asked to grab some too, there are plenty of cheap Nintendo Switch game deals starting from $46.99 at Woot today. These include price drops on everything from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to Super Mario Bros Wonder. Some of the discounts are deal prices that are still lingering from Black Friday, so I recommend grabbing them while you still have the time.

Sadly, there's no Switch 2-specific savings to be found here, but all of the games are fully supported on the new handheld. In some cases, they even run better, especially if whoever you're gifting them to has the means to grab the upgrade packs available straight from the Nintendo eShop.

Read more Read less ▼ The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | $69.99 $46.99 at Woot

Save $23 - If you want to gift a friend one of the best sequels in the Zelda franchise, there's still time to grab the Switch version of Tears of the Kingdom for just $46.99 at Woot. This is a particularly great deal if your friend happens to own a Switch 2 and be an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion member, as they'll get access to the newly enhanced version entirely for free.



UK: £44.99 at Amazon