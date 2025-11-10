"This isn’t just another emulator" - I can't believe we're getting a new 8-bit console that's not a NES clone

It's the year 2025, and a brand new 8-bit video game system is apparently planning to burst onto the scene. I'm not talking about some sort of NES clone or even retro console remake with fancy FPGA tech; I'm actually referring to a box with its own cartridge ecosystem, proper old-school logic chips, and no HDMI output in sight.

Designed by Port-Washington-based developer Clyde Shaffer, the "Gametank" is pitched as an "entirely new breed of hardware for the next generation of 8-bit games." Rather than serving as yet another best retro console contender for playing existing classics, this system will run its own library using a refined architecture (via Retro Dodo).

By that, I mean the Gametank includes just enough technical enhancement to achieve elevated levels of performance while still sticking to '80s tech sensibilities. According to its Crow Supply page, the console includes a separate "framebuffer" for pixel graphics and "Sprite RAM" specifically for characters, enemies, and other assets.

The result? Well, Shaffer has actually shared some demos of a few games featuring "smoother and more fluid animations," like the hardware promises. Despite featuring a minuscule 512KB RAM and a 3.5 MHz W65C02S CPU, outings like the action platformer Ganymede look like a modern faux-retro Indie game you'd find on Steam.

Yet, there's nothing faux about the Gametank's games. These are cartridges designed to run on specific hardware that's comparable to systems from the '80s. The difference is that thanks to perks like sprite RAM, you're getting adventures that look more advanced than anything the NES or Sega Master System could ever achieve.

Just in case it wasn't clear, the Gametank is far from being an emulation console. It might sound a bit like one of those Hyperkin Retron NES systems, especially since some of those use composite RCA jacks for video. It's best to just get any thoughts of other old machines out of your head when thinking about this one; imitation isn't the name of the game here.

For better or for worse, the Gametank is fully committed to sticking to '80s hardware confines. I'd normally scoff at the idea of a new console using composite over HDMI, but in this instance, it's a choice that feels more authentic. Does it mean you'll need to look into how to connect a retro console to a modern TV if you're not using an old CRT? Yep, and that's all part of the charm.

I'm also in love with the fact that the Gametank looks like a fictional console from an old anime. It avoids looking like any specific classic system while sticking with a conventional cartridge slot at the top, two controller ports at the front, and RCA jacks around back. The blue and black two-tone shell helps distance the design further from anything in the past, and the large red and orange push switches are an arcade-style cherry on top.

The gamepad keeps things real simple with a vanilla D-pad, A, B, and C buttons. The latter is large and wide, which does make me wonder if it has a specific purpose beyond simple in-game actions. It's worth noting that while the console is using 9-pin DIN controller ports, I wouldn't be surprised if the pin-out is different from a Genesis/Megadrive pad just to keep things spicy.

It'd be weird if I weren't hyped for the Gametank, but it's sure to appeal to anyone who's fed up with the influence of modern tech on the gaming scene. Even the new G'AIM'E Time Crisis Lightgun console uses AI to achieve its goals, which is a bit of a bummer despite producing good results.

Don't get me wrong, Evercade systems like the Super Pocket and new FPGA consoles like the Analogue 3D are already providing an offline retro gaming experience. Where the Gametank differs is that it has zero reliance on the past and cares not for your specific nostalgic needs. This is a system for players who love 8-bit games and want something completely new to play in the exact same fashion as 30 years ago.

There's no word on a release date yet, so if the Gametank is living in your head rent-free as of now, you'll want to hop over to its Crowd Supply page and sign up for updates.

Looking for more ways to play the classics? Swing by the best gaming handheld options for a range of portable picks and our best retro handheld roundup for specific emulation devices.