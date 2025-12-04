One of my favorite '90s N64 games that happens to be a precursor to GTA just arrived on an emulation console I can't afford

I really didn't have a re-release of Body Harvest, an N64 alien invasion sci-fi romp by the developers of GTA, on my 2025 bingo card. Yet, here I am looking at a new double-bill release of what was once one of my favorite early 3D shooters and the NES classic A Body And His Blob. The catch? The complication is for a modern, emulation-based retro console I can't remotely afford.

That's right, Body Harvest is now available on the modular Polymega, a Linux-based system that can run a legacy of physical retro games using emulation. Rather than making a fresh N64 cart, the company has instead re-released the adventure as "Volume 15" of its proprietary CD collection. That means you'll need to use the eye-wateringly expensive $549 base unit or the Polymega PC app to play it.

The N64 classic is in good company, though, as it finds itself flanked by 14 other releases, including Atari greats like Asteroids and Adventure, as well as A Body And His Blob as Volume 16. The Polymega's licensed library is certainly eclectic, but Body Harvest's presence suggests it's now looking for an official way to bring back '90s cult classics.

Now Available! 2 fresh-baked titles for your Polymega Collection! The main dish is Vol. 15: BODY HARVEST, the 64-bit progenitor of a famous carjacking franchise. For dessert, bite into a sweet treat with the jellybean-munching 8-bit classic A BOY AND HIS BLOB! pic.twitter.com/fhGABtOw2nDecember 2, 2025

My relationship with Body Harvest started as an eight-year-old within walking distance of a Blockbuster, and it instantly captured my attention for an entire weekend. I loved its open-map level design, vehicular combat, and outright fever-dream vibes. While I naturally had no idea the minds behind this shooter, Scottish developer DMA Design, would go on to make the first 3D GTA in Grand Theft Auto 3 and eventually evolve into Rockstar North, some of the elements absolutely influenced the eventual PS2 sandbox crime extravaganza.

Hilariously, Body Harvest wasn't even the only N64 game by DNA Design I rented on that faithful day back in 1998. The shooter was originally supposed to be a launch title before Nintendo ditched it for being too violent, resulting in a later release alongside one of my most beloved games of the era, Space Station: Silicon Valley. The latter has you hijacking robotic animals as a lost microship rather than fictional sports cars, but again, it weirdly feels like an ancestor to GTA.

You can probably tell games like Body Harvest still live in my head rent-free, and I'm hyped to see it officially back on sale. While you can pick it up for $34.99 and play it on a PC, there are naturally cheaper ways to play on authentic hardware than picking up a Polymega. That's not to say I'm against the emulation box, as I'd love to try out its modular cartridge slots with my entire collection, but since it's both expensive and solid out, I want to share more practical ways to play.

One of the more cost-effective ways to play Nintendo 64 games like Body Harvest is to, well, get hold of an original N64. You'll absolutely want to check out how to connect retro consoles to a modern TV or monitor if you go down this route, but it is entirely possible to play the old cart without picking up an entirely new console or different releases.

Yes, I'm fully aware the N64 looks visually worse for wear in 2025, but you'd be surprised how much nicer you can get things looking. Even an HDMI adapter is going to tap into the console's S-Video output for $16.99 and send it straight to your modern gaming TV, and I've recently been experimenting with an HDMI mod that helps extract much cleaner visuals (more on that soon, but it's around $40 if you're curious).

Even if you do have big bucks to spend on modernized retro consoles, I'm not so sure I'd use the Polymega for N64 games. I mean, the Analogue 3D is now on the scene, offering up 4K graphics and 100% accuracy via FPGA tech, and while that system is also sold out, its $269 price tag is comparatively more approachable. Keep in mind that even if you do pick up the $549 base Polymega, you'll need to spend another $89 for the Nintendo 64 module.

Again, no shade to Polymega, as I am absolutely intrigued by the console's modular design and specific gamepads. But, since 2025 seems to be the console Zodiac year of the N64, I think it's worth exploring every other option so that you can play chaotic capers like Body Harvest. Some of you might already be using one of the best retro handhelds to emulate the shooter (assuming you extracted the ROM using your own cart), and while that's also a valid option, I'll always make time to talk about playing my favorite '90s outings on OG hardware.

