New Analogue 3D "Funtastic" console colors are inbound with matching controllers

The Analogue 3D only just arrived on the scene, but the 4K N64 maker just announced a bunch of new colors. Inspired by Nintendo's 2000s "Funtastic" retro console range, 8Bitdo has also conjured up matching translucent controllers, but equally excited to hear the regular edition will soon be back in stock.

Available in "highly limited" quantities for $299, the "Analogue 3D Funtastic" range includes translucent orange, red, purple, teal, green, white, and smoke grey models of the FPGA N64 remake. There's also a gold opaque version that completes the tribute to the original lineup, although I'm sad there isn't a model with a big, silly Pikachu slapped on the side.

Gags about Ninty's questionable past design choices, the Funtastic consoles do feel a bit more, well, fun, compared to the black and white models. You could also say Analogue is pre-emptively taking the fight to the Modretro M64, as it comes in translucent colors by default. Analogue's translucent consoles go on sale on December 10, so it will indeed beat its FPGA competitor since the M64 is still just "coming soon."

Some retro enthusiasts will rightfully be questioning why Analogue is working on 3D color variants before tackling standard model availability. The good news on that front is that Analogue is working on restocks with a January 2026 shipping date in mind, so it sounds like there's somewhat of a battle plan. If you're really just keen to get your hands on the Funtastic 8BitDo N64 controller variants, they should be headed to retailers like Amazon, like the existing version and the upcoming grey edition.

On that note, I'm a bit sad that there isn't a 3D with the same colour scheme as an actual N64 inbound. You could say the dark grey is close to the black version anyway, but a model with some of the OG logo colors incorporated would have felt extra authentic. In any case, it feels like Analogue has managed to nail the colors when it comes to the Funtastic range specifically, and those of you who were later to the N64 will vibe with the 2000s-inspired shells.

