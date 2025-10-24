For under $250, I'd pick up this retro Apple Mac-inspired mini PC over a handheld

It's easy to get hung up on power when searching for something to play games on, but the Ayaneo AM01 mini PC makes a case for embracing low specs. Yes, there might be AI-powered beasts out there pushing compact frame rates higher than ever, but I fully believe most of you will vibe more with this adorable Apple Mac tribute, especially if you're into retro and indie adventures.

Look, I get it - the idea of picking up the Ayaneo Mini PC AM01, a tiny rig that's rocking an older AMD chipset over one of the best gaming handheld contenders sounds daft. Trust me, I hear ya, and if you're going into this looking for ROG Xbox Ally X performance crammed into the same footprint as a Switch 2, you'll want to scroll on.

Still here? Good, as I'm just getting to the real good stuff. While clicking around Amazon, I managed to find the Ayaneo AM01 for $249 using a sneaky coupon. The clicky box discount knocks the "barebones" version without an SSD or RAM at the retailer down from $319, which is phenomenally cheap for a tiny rig, but the version with 32GB memory and a 512GB drive is also down to $369 if you'd rather not tinker.

That RAM-less version might not sound too appealing, but I'm willing to bet some of you have an older gaming PC gathering dust with memory and storage within. Despite its size, the AM01 uses conventional desktop parts, meaning you can whack in DDR4 DIMM sticks, an M.2 SSD, or even a 2.5-inch SATA drive inside and complete the small system for cheap.

Even if that's not your jam, the $369 version is kitting you out with 32GB memory and 512GB storage for less than a Steam Deck OLED. I'm obviously not suggesting you grab a tiny cube that looks like a Mac if you're looking to play games on the bus, but for those of you who'll end up using a Steam Deck dock 99% of the time anyway, this is a serious alternative.

Ayaneo typically caters to premium players, but the AM01 bucks that using an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U APU. That's a Zen 3 chipset from 2022 and, while it's really not up for trying to run Cyberpunk 2077 or newer releases at 60fps, it's surprisingly fantastic at handling indie romps, 2010s adventures, and emulation.

During testing, I blasted through Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown at 1080p 60fps, and the lowest figure I managed to catch was 56fps. I am something of a frame rate snob, but honestly? It's hard to grumble at that sort of performance from something smaller than a Nintendo GameCube, and it's pretty much in line with the OG Switch.

The fact that I was able to play Sonic Superstars and still maintain average frame rates in the high 70s is also a testament to this mini PC's abilities. Keep in mind the original Switch version actually runs at 720p, so playing at 1080p is just plain impressive. I'm not trying to claim that running these lighter games is mind-blowing, but it should provide you with a taste of what's possible using the extremely compact Windows 11 machine.

Trying to run games from the past few years is admittedly taking the AM01 out of its comfort zone. It's more than capable of tackling some newer lightweight entries, sure, but it pulls big moves as a time capsule for PC classics and emulating the best retro consoles. Ayaneo's mini PC can comfortably mimic everything from the PS2 and GameCube to even some Wii U releases, and if you've not got a backup of your own collection, it'll also run plenty of oldies via Steam and GOG.

If I'm being real with you, I didn't expect to still be recommending the Ayaneo AM01 in 2025. I figured that cheaper machines and handhelds would arrive to make the micro rig irrelevant, but prices haven't really panned out that way. Not only are portable PCs getting more expensive, but I'm not seeing many similar setups with efficient 35W fans and a design geared towards lightweight gaming.

It is worth noting that Ayaneo is refreshing this model with an AM01S starting at $500, complete with a new flip-out display. Basically, it has borrowed elements from its Mini PC AM02 and added them to its Mac-inspired model, and while I'm keen to get my hands on one for testing, its MSRP is a chunk higher. Therefore, if you're itching to add a minimalist way to play indies and oldies to your living room TV, college dorm room, or even maybe a setup in the back of a Van (I'm jealous if that's you), the AM01 is a nice option for under $300.

TL;DR - Here's a tiny retro Mac for your cozy setup that you can play Stardew Valley on. You're welcome.

