Razer's new Minecraft collection celebrates the creepers we all love to hate

Razer has just unveiled its latest collaboration, and this brand just got even greener. The Minecraft collection features all the creep you could ask for, with a special paintjob hitting the Razer Kraken V4 X, Razer Cobra, Razer BlackWidow V4 X, and Razer Gigantus V2 M. These are all cheaper peripherals but if you're a Notch fan they're well worth a look.

Of course, this being Razer, the Minecraft collection kicks up those green levels another notch. From the full creep-face of the mouse pad to the almost slimey look of the BlackWidow keyboard this is a celebration of all things strangely terrifying. Right now, everything but the Gigantus Mouse Pad is available to order direct from Razer, with the cheapest item being the budget Razer Cobra at $39.99.

Razer Minecraft Collection | Available at Razer

The Razer Minecraft Collection splashes green pixels all over the BlackWidow V4 X gaming keyboard, Cobra mouse, Gigantus V2 mouse pad and Kraken V4 X headset. Creepers are the order of the day here, but each item also comes with its own in-game items as well. Buy it if: ✅ Green works for your setup

✅ You want more affordable accessories

✅ You prefer wired tech Don't buy it if: ❌ You already have premium kit UK: Available at Razer

Each item is purchased separately, but also comes with free in-game items. A code for the Ender Dragon Shawl is available with the Razer BlackWidow V4 X and Razer Kraken V4 X, while the Overgrown Arm comes with the Razer Cobra and Razer Gigantus. It should also be noted that there's a slight price increase on a couple of these peripherals, ranging from $40 on top of the regular BlackWidow V4 X price to $20 over the usual Kraken V4 X MSRP.

Razer loves a collaboration, previously releasing its own Fortnite swag and most recently a Kuromi collection. These aren't just decals either, I took a long hard look at the Razer x Fortnite collection and was impressed with the vividity of the color work on offer. Just one look at those bright green keycaps is enough to suggest the same pedigree of quality is available here, even if the actual tech errs on the cheaper side of the brand's collection.

(Image credit: Future)

The $169.99 Razer BlackWidow V4 X is the most expensive item in the Razer Minecraft collection, and comes in $40 more expensive than the $129.99 standard model. It packs a gorgeously pixelated Minecraft block base deck with those aforementioned green keycaps up top. Creeper be creepin', though, with those haunting faces appearing around the arrow keys and between the function row of this full-sized gaming keyboard. This is a wired device, but it still comes with six dedicated macro buttons, a volume scroll wheel, and either Razer Green or Yellow mechanical switches.

(Image credit: Razer)

Then we have the $99.99 Razer Kraken V4 X gaming headset, a wired budget version of the standard Razer Kraken V4 (though the special edition is $20 more than the standard headset). Those iconic earcups have been saved from the green treatment, but you'll still find that creeper face adorning the sides of the headband, and sneaking up on you on the internal fabric driver covers. Of all the Razer Minecraft collaboration items, this is the most subtle - if it could ever be considered so. With the brand's TriForce 40mm drivers and 7.1 Surround Sound, every crack of your axe against a tree will be beamed straight into your ear holes.

(Image credit: Future)

The Razer Cobra is a similar story. At $39.99 it's significantly cheaper than the wireless Razer Cobra Pro, but you won't find the more premium model with those luscious Minecraft blocks running down the top of the main chassis. This is actually the same price as the standard model as well, which is refreshing. Of course, our old friend is still here, peering up over the right-hand click. Though this design extends only across the main panel - the rest looks to be a standard black. At 58g this gaming mouse is light enough to hold its own in more competitive arenas, while still offering Chroma lightning underneath as well (you know it's going to have to be green).

You'll find plenty more of the best Razer mice and the best Razer keyboards right here on GamesRadar+, but we're also hunting down all the best Razer gaming headsets as well.