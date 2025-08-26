This webcam is the reason I've never felt the need for a DSLR, and its current price at Amazon makes me think a sequel might be coming

It's getting harder and harder to find the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra these days. This 4K beast of a webcam has been on the shelves since 2023, and since reviewing it, I haven't managed to find a webcam that produces better image quality. Other USB-C cameras have certainly tried, and while some have come close, I'd argue that the Kiyo Pro Ultra is the best webcam ever made.

There's just one problem: While it doesn't cost as much as a proper DSLR camera, it's as pricey as any webcam dares to be. A full price of $299/£299 really pitches the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra toward the content creators who need the highest image quality possible. I'm beginning to think that Razer might have something new in the works. Not only is it impossible to find the Kiyo Pro Ultra at any of the large retailers in the US at the moment, but in the UK, the webcam is seeing a prolonged discount down to £217.99 at Amazon.

I spotted this deal as a part of Amazon Gaming Week on Friday, and I thought it'd surely be gone by the time I came back after a long weekend. The majority of gaming deals have disappeared now, but the Kiyo Pro Ultra is still going for its lowest-ever price. That's odd on its own, but for the two and a half years this has been on the shelves, it's hardly ever been seen discounted. It dropped once to £280, and earlier this summer it fell to £230, but besides those instances, Razer's webcam has clung tightly to its £299 price tag.

I love the Kiyo Pro Ultra. It's absolutely among the best gear for streaming money can buy. In fact, I use it for all of the YouTube content creation that I do. Combined with the Elgato Pompter and a ring light, I feel like it's as close to a DSLR as is possible without forking out for one. Sure, you'll occasionally see some grainy footage if you're shooting something further away in certain lighting scenarios, but the clarity the Kiyo Pro Ultra is capable of is so surprising for a webcam.

For instance, in the example shots above (which are screenshots taken from YouTube, then reuploaded to our site, so if anything the quality of the camera is even better than what you're seeing here), you can see serious clarity up close. In the second shot, you can see the Kiyo Pro Ultra balancing lighting and colors well. In the third and fourth, you may be able to see some grain, but you can also see plenty of vivid colors in those dimly lit scenes.

Then again, there is a massive Sony STARVIS sensor in this camera, which is still the largest ever used in a webcam. As a result, the low-light potential is off the charts compared with other USB-cams, which try to make everything as small as possible. If, like me, you're asking a webcam to capture plenty of RGB in your background, this is hard to match.

Razer hasn't launched a webcam since the Kiyo Pro Ultra, and its rivals like Elgato haven't exactly slowed down since. Nowadays, there's stern competition from webcam-DSLR hybrids like the Obsbot Tail Air, and even newcomers to the streaming market like the Elgato Facecam 4K. With a prolonged discount in the UK and an absence of stock in the US, I'm hoping that Razer is about to slither its sneki way back into the webcam market with something new.

