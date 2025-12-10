These are the gaming books you need to read this holiday season, from my shelf to yours

Features
By published

Time to hit the books

Gaming books stacked on a wooden desk with Fallout and Pokemon figures on top
(Image credit: Future)

Love gaming but don't quite know why? Whether you want to understand more about the hobby that steals so much of your time (and cash) or you're keen to work out exactly why it feels so damn good to watch those numbers go up, there's a wealth of literature out there exploring this wonderful world of play. I've been ripping into these titles for years now, but I keep a select few on my shelf within easy reach, and I've brought them all here to you today. Hint: they make excellent gifts for gamers if you're at a loss.

Jane McGonigal's 'Reality is Broken' is one of the first I picked up when I got serious about learning how this artform ticks and it's potential away from the controller. It's where I'd recommend most players start, but it's complemented beautifully by works of Tom Bissell, Jordan Erica Webber, and Daniel Griliopoulos. These first three titles are more about what games can give us outside of their textual stories and mechanics. The next three are about these structures themselves. If the top three are about what games can do, the next three are about how. Values at Play in Digital Games, How Games Move Us, and Uncertainty in Games all look much closer at the everyday elements of games we take for granted.

Check out our retro gifts, the best Nintendo gifts, or the best PlayStation gifts if you're on the hunt for some gaming goodies for the holidays.

Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker