One of my favorite 4K projectors skipped Prime Day, but it's back at a record-low price this week

I keep an eye on the XGIMI Horizon Ultra whenever a major sales event rolls around. This older 4K projector bridges the price gap between 1080p and full UHD models particularly well, and that line becomes even more blurred when heavier discounts are in play. I was disappointed last week, though.

While Amazon's Big Deal Days event swept through the shelves, the $1,699.99 MSRP on this larger device remained largely untouched. Now, a week later, we're back down to a fantastic $1,099.99 record-low for a full $600 saving on one of the best projectors on the market.

XGIMI Horizon Ultra 4K projector | $1,699.99 $1,099.99 at Amazon

Save $600 - The XGIMI Horizon Ultra has just dropped back down to its lowest price yet. You're saving $600 on the 4K projector and picking it up for a price much closer to high-end 1080p models. Buy it if: ✅ You have a larger space to fill

✅ You want a streaming projector

✅ You prefer a subtle design Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't have much space UK: £1,559 £999 at Amazon

The XGIMI Horizon Ultra has only been $1,099 a few times this year so far. In fact, before September you could have been lucky to find it at less than $1,300. This is a relatively recent price drop, and one that's jumped on and off the shelves particularly quickly in the last few weeks.

Should you buy the XGIMI Horizon Ultra?

(Image credit: Future)

The XGIMI Horizon Ultra certainly isn't the largest projector that has ever graced my living room, but it's not as portable or compact as more recent lifestyle models. It's worth paying attention to those 8.8 x 6.7 x 10.4 inch dimensions, then, as once this thing is installed it's likely staying put.

If you're after more of a permanent cinema installation, though, this is one of the better-value throwers out there. Today's $1,099.99 sale price puts it just a couple of hundred dollars above the top-end of the 1080p market. In fact, this is the projector that stops me recommending the $999 Epson EF-22 to everyone. You're getting 4K resolution for just a hair over 1080p prices.

Considering competing models from BenQ and Hisense will see you well into the four-figure bracket for the same resolution, this is an unseasonably cheap device.

So, if you're after 4K streaming with a slightly long throw (1.2 - 1.5:1), excellent HDR handling, and plenty of HDMI connections you're going to be very happy here. The Horizon Ultra also has you covered for audio with built-in 2x 12W Harman & Kardon speakers as well as Dolby Audio and dedicated streaming via Android TV.

Really, the only thing I had a tougher time with during testing was the detailing in darker scenes. I was comparing the Horizon Ultra to high-end 4K projectors with a big emphasis on HDR features and it slightly fell short in this arena. However, at $1,099.99 I'd happily keep the lights low for maximum effect.

I'm also rounding up the best projectors for PS5, or check out the best gaming TVs and best gaming monitors for something a little more traditional.