My favorite 3D printer from last year just got a ridiculous $300 price cut

I'm always surprised by how absurd manufacturer 3D printer deals are. I mean, you'll see perfectly decent offers at Amazon or Walmart, particularly during annual Prime Day 3D printer deals. But they can't always hold up against the ones from Anycubic, Elegoo, and the rest.

That's certainly the case right now. Head over to Anycubic and you'll find the Photon Mono M5s for $269 instead of $579, which is faintly ridiculous (it's also a heavily-reduced £269 in the UK, if you were curious). For context, other retailers are selling it for anything upward of $369. Amazon's actually asking $499.

Oh, and you're getting a 1KG bottle of resin for free with this Anycubic saving. Because the only thing better than a massive price cut is free stuff, it's one of the better reductions I've seen all week.

Anycubic Photon Mono M5s (resin) | $579 $269 at Anycubic

Save $310 - I'm not sure this machine has ever been as cheap as it is here, and I've not been able to find any competitor knocking so much off the price tag.



⭐ UK price: £549 £269 at Anycubic



Buy it if:

✅ You want super-high detail

✅ You hate leveling your build plate



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't have much ventilation at home

❌ You want to print bigger models



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $499.99

💲 Walmart | $369

Should you buy the Anycubic Photon Mono M5s?

(Image credit: Future / Benjamin Abbott)

I test 3D printers as part of my job, so rattle through my fair share of them on a monthly basis. In 2023, few came close to the Anycubic Photon Mono M5s. Thanks to self-leveling technology, it's dead-easy to set up and requires very little faffing on the user's part. That makes it incredibly user-friendly for beginners, but also less of a headache where experts are concerned.

It's also boasting high-quality results thanks to a 12K resolution. While that's since been superseded, and self-leveling is becoming the norm nowadays, the Photon Mono M5s was amongst the first to blaze those trails.

That's why I'd recommend giving it a look, especially if you're new to the hobby. It's a very accessible machine despite having some complex bells and whistles, and that's part of the reason why it shot straight into our list of the best 3D printers. Even now, there's not a lot I can hold against it.

