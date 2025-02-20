Lost Records isn't even finished and it's already my GOTY, and now you can see why as Sony has dropped 12 months of PS Premium to under $100

Last night I stayed up far too late, and it was all thanks to my PS5. For the first time in a long time, I felt I physically couldn't put the DualSense controller down until I had experienced all the time I could with Swann, Kat, Nora, and Autumn in the brand-new game, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage - which just dropped for PS Plus Extra and Premium members this very week.



I've wanted to spend all morning shouting the game's name to anyone who'll listen, but that can be a big ask for those without access to PlayStation Plus. Fortunately for me, right now you can save $20 off 12 months of PS Plus Premium, taking the price down to just $99.99. Typically, a full year will cost those of you in the US $119.99, but for a limited time, Sony has dropped the price below the big $100 mark, making it one of the cheapest PS Plus deals I've come across in 2025.



If you'd prefer to spread the cost of PS Plus out monthly I wouldn't blame you. (That's what I do.) However, at $17.99 a month, that works out to over $215 for a year, so you save more with a yearly subscription regardless - this discount just sweetens the deal. It's only available for a limited time though - so if you want to play Lost Records and a plethora of new and old games alike, I'd recommend you grab it while you can.

12 Months PS Plus Premium for $99.99 at PlayStation

Save $20 - Right now, Sony is giving access to a whole year's worth of PS Plus Premium for just $99.99. Typically, 12 months of the full Plus membership would cost $119.99, but this discount means you can save an additional $20 and still get access to online gaming, monthly free games, free trials, exclusive discounts, and a huge library of classic and modern PlayStation releases.



Buy it if: ✅ Your PS5 is your console of choice

✅ You want access to classic PlayStation games

✅ You want access to online gaming

✅ You want free monthly games Don't buy it if: ❌ You only play physical games

❌ You want to mainly play PS4 titles

❌ You prefer monthly subscriptions

Should you buy a 12 Month PS Plus subscription?

(Image credit: DON'T NOD)

Just this week, the brand-new Lost Records: Bloom and Rage, created by the same studio behind the original Life is Strange, dropped for PS Plus Premium (and Extra) members. While it was likely I was going to check it out anyway as a big LiS fan, thanks to being a Premium member I had to chance to play the game the day of release, saving myself $39.99 in the process.



With its inclusion, I have managed to play my favorite gaming experience of 2025 so far, and the game isn't even finished yet. Lost Records is split into two halves, named 'tapes', with the first tape available as of me typing this. I'm very much a fan of narrative movie-like games, but Lost Records might have overtaken Life is Strange as my favorite stand-out of the genre. Don't just take my word for it, GamesRadar's own Lost Records Bloom and Rage review awarded it 4.5/5. Our reviewer, Rachel Watts, said she was "blown away" by the game, which had "Stephen King, Blair Witch, and Yellowjackets all rolled into one."



You may be thinking, that if Tape 1 is free as a Premium member, I bet they'll charge you for the rest of the game. But no, so long if you grab this deal and become a PS Premium member, or happen to be an Extra member, the finale to the game will be free when it releases this April.



With PS Plus Premium, you don't just get the occasional access to brand-new PS5 games the day they drop. You also get access to online gaming services, free games each month, free trials, exclusive PS Store discounts, cloud storage, cloud streaming, the tips feature, access to the PlayStation game catalog, access to Ubisoft+ Classics, and access to the classics game catalog.

(Image credit: Don't Nod)

There is a huge current caveat with PS Plus Premium right now. If you didn't hear, Sony is "evolving" its Plus Plus service to include only PS5 games. This is a huge downer as there are a ton of great PS4 games currently in the game catalog, like a favorite of mine, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, which will soon be ripped away from the service.

All is not lost however, as the February PS Plus announcement stated that it won't come into effect until January 2026, so there's still plenty of time to play any PS4 games you had your eyes on. Better yet, any previously claimed monthly PS4 games will still be playable through your account too.



Even without the PS4 games, there's still a plethora of games to play, and as a PS Premium member, you get access to them all. Which includes brand-new day-one PS Plus releases like Lost Records: Bloom and Rage. Whether you want to delve into classic PlayStation games like Toy Story 2 or want to see just why I'm obsessed with Don't Nod's Lost Records right now, having PS Plus Premium will always give you something to play, and honestly, I can't imagine my PS5 without it.

Worried about having enough space for PS Plus downloads? Check out our guide to the best SSD for PS5 to give your Sony console the perfect storage boost. We've also gathered all the best PS5 controllers and best PS5 headsets in one place so you can create the ultimate PS5 gaming setup.