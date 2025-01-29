PlayStation says it's "evolving" its Plus subscription service to include only PS5 titles: "PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit"

PlayStation is planning to phase PS4 titles out of its Plus subscription service by 2026.

Currently, Plus offers all members free downloads to a monthly selection of PS4 and PS5 games, though PlayStation notes in its February PlayStation Plus announcement (it's getting Payday 3, High on Life and Pac-Man World Re-Pac) that "many" subscribers are both playing on PS5 and redeeming games for the newer console.

Therefore, "as we shift to PS5," PlayStation writes in its announcement, "PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit and will only be occasionally offered for PlayStation Plus Monthly Games and Game Catalog starting January 2026."

"This won’t affect the PS4 Monthly Games that you have already redeemed from PlayStation Plus," PlayStation explains. As long as you remain a member, you have access to every game you downloaded through the service. "We look forward to adding new PS5 titles monthly for you to enjoy."

"There’s still nonstop PS4 games coming out, so I don’t see the reason for this," one comment under the blog says. "Also outrageous to charge PS4 players a subscription fee if they don’t even get any games of their own to play out of it."

But, considering the fact that nearly every other comment instead complains about February's game selection – and can you blame them for not clamoring to play Payday 3 ? – I think the change comes at a reasonable time.

By 2026, the PS4 will be 13 years old; for context, there are 13 years between the PS2's 2000 release date and the PS4's debut in 2013. What I find more concerning is PlayStation Plus' consistently lackluster game selection, though I imagine a move toward PS5 titles will help refresh it, if we're lucky.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors