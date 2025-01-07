Razer launches new Blade 16 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 - but that AMD Ryzen AI CPU might do more heavy lifting

Razer has unveiled its next generation Razer Blade range at CES 2025, sporting Nvidia's brand new RTX 50-Series GPUs and AMD's latest AI processors to boot. This is the first time the Blade 16 has ever featured an AMD Ryzen processor, with the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 taking center stage in 2025's release. But let's get to that GPU first.

Nvidia's next generation RTX 5090 mobile GPU will run at up to 155W of maximum graphics power in the new Razer Blade 16, with 24GB GDDR7 VRAM under the hood. Pair that with AMD's exceptionally powerful AI processor (with an NPU capable of up to 50 TOPS) and new DLSS 4 image generation and you've got yourself a blinding piece of kit on paper. The best gaming laptops are continuing to grow, but it remains to be seen exactly how these performance improvements actually translate in every day play.

I'm a fan of everything Razer is throwing down with this new model. I loved last year's Razer Blade 16, I loved the AMD Ryzen AI processor I tested in the Asus TUF A14, and I do love a new GPU family.

(Image credit: Razer)

These changes aren't just under the hood, though. The new Razer Blade 16's chassis has been updated as well - it's now thinner at just 0.59-inches (compared to last year's 0.86-inch waistline) and packs a new keyboard with a deeper 1.5mm travel distance for a more full-bodied typing feel. Of course, this machine isn't forgetting what made its predecessor great. The 2025 model features a QHD+ 240Hz OLED display with a 0.2ms response time. In its 2024 iteration, this remains the best display I've ever used on a gaming laptop, so here's hoping the new release stands as tall.

A larger GPU and a smaller frame can only mean one thing - Razer's had a headscratcher when it comes to cooling. The brand's come up with a solution, though. The 2025 Blade 16 also heralds a new vapor chamber cooling system with dual-fans keeping the machine cool and quiet, covering 57% of the motherboard while also packing 0.05mm exhaust fins.

Call me crazy, but I don't think the RTX 5090 is the game-changer here

(Image credit: Future)

AMD's AI mobile processors only made their debut in the summer of last year, so I only managed to test them properly towards the tail end of 2024 - and boy did they get me excited for 2025. Yes, DLSS 4 is certainly one to watch and the raw power of that RTX 5090 is impressive for the sake of progress, but I think it's going to be those AMD brains that truly give the Blade 16 its sharpest edge. Granted, I haven't tested either component in isolation yet - this is purely based on my own experience with the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 in the slimline RTX 4060 Asus TUF A14.

It's the same processor that Razer is using for its Blade 16 this year, and considering it managed to push the budget-minded lower mid-range TUF A14 to framerates that beat more expensive RTX 4070 models, I'm hyped. It's not all in those speedy frames, though. This is an incredibly powerful processor capable of topping PC Mark 10 charts even in cheaper builds.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The RTX 5090 is going to be Nvidia's top dog processor for the year, and it's also going to be the most expensive. I haven't seen it in action for myself yet, but improvements on the already incredibly potent RTX 4090 may well be minimal in an everyday setting. I'm more excited for what Razer's cheaper configurations will be able to do further down the price scale with that AMD AI processor. After all, an RTX 5060 with this CPU at the helm could well push budgets much further than ever before.

The Razer Blade 16 will be available from Q1 2025, though we have no indication on starting prices.

Of course, you can always check out all the best Razer laptops on the market, as well as the best Alienware laptops and best Asus gaming laptops we expect to see this year.