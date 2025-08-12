I swear by these gaming laptops for college, and this RTX 5060 configuration is now $400 off

I've been reviewing generations of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14s for years now, and they consistently impress with their productivity prowess and gaming grunt. 2025's iteration is one of the best gaming laptops money can buy at the moment, but it's also perfectly positioned for college students. It's small enough to comfortably carry in a backpack, but still offers a satisfying Triple-A experience with gorgeous displays and plenty of power. Best Buy is helping you get there a little easier this week, with $400 off the RTX 5060 configuration.

That means you grab the 14-inch device for just $1,399.99 this week, down from its original $1,799.99 MSRP. That's already a strong price for an RTX 5060 machine, especially considering this generation has shot up in price compared to previous RTX 40-Series rigs. Not only that, but there's a healthy OLED display up top as well.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 5060 gaming laptop | $1,799.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - With $400 off the final price, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is looking particularly strong at Best Buy this week. It has been $50 cheaper in the past, but this is still a rare offer considering prices on these more affordable configurations have been a little stiffer this generation. Specs: AMD Ryzen 9 270 | RTX 5060 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 120Hz 2880 x 1800 OLED display



Should you buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14?

The latest Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 hit my desk back in April, complete with a beefy RTX 5080 graphics card and AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU. That's a $3,169.99 configuration, though. The model included in today's gaming laptop deals comes in at a fraction of the price.

That doesn't mean you won't benefit from the features that make this one of the best Asus gaming laptops available, though. That OLED display still packs a punch, with a super tight 2880 x 1800 resolution scaled beautifully on the smaller 14-inch face. Everything runs super vibrantly, with HDR keeping finer details popping at high brightness. That makes it perfect for streaming and gaming once that school work's done with.

When it comes to work, though, you're spoilt. A good spread of ports, USB-C charging from both sides, and an impressively spaced (and super clacky) keyboard boost those longer study sessions. If you do have the cash, the 2025 Razer Blade 16 offers a better typing experience overall - but you're looking at $1,999.99 for that rig in Razer's current sale.

The RTX 5060 isn't going to post the same kind of numbers I saw while benchmarking an RTX 5080 model. However, with performance gains between 30% and 42% compared to the RTX 4070 inside the previous generation you're looking at a good step up from RTX 30-Series and even RTX 4050 and RTX 4060 rigs. That's based on native rendering, if you want to pull out all the stops Nvidia's new frame generation tech is there for the heavier lifting.

The most luxurious feather in the G14's cap is its form factor, though. I lug all kinds of gaming laptops around town, and my back and shoulders breathe a sigh of relief when a new Zephyrus comes around. They're among the most portable rigs available right now, without compromising too much on power.

