Every gaming laptop announced at CES 2025: all 31 rigs compared

The world of the best gaming laptops might have just got a little wider. Well, a lot wider considering CES 2025 brought us 31 new machines this year. From RTX 5090 powerhouses to efficiency-focused mid-range machines, brands like MSI, Razer, Asus, and Lenovo have been showing off their new-generation machines in Vegas all week. I've been scouring the spec tables for each one to bring you every single gaming laptop announced at CES right here.

Between Intel's new Ultra 2-Series processors and AMD's laser focus on big-power AI, and of course with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, and 5070 mobile GPUs making their debut, there's plenty to feast your eyes on this year. Brands have plugged these components in 14-inch, 15-inch, 16-inch, 17-inch, and 18-inch rigs for a massive selection of portability and performance options.

With some of my personal favorites making a return to the show floor this year, CES 2025 has been particularly strong for gaming laptops. We've got a brand new Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 to stare at, the MSI Titan 18 is back in business, and the Razer Blade 16 2025 looks set to become one of the biggest players this year. It's all go at this year's show - here's everything you might have missed.

Acer

Image 1 of 7 Acer Nitro V 14 AI (Image credit: Acer) Acer Nitro V 15 AI (Image credit: Acer) Acer Nitro V 16 AI (Image credit: Acer) Acer Nitro V 17 AI (Image credit: Acer) Acer Predator Helios 16 AI (Image credit: Acer) Acer Predator Helios 18 AI (Image credit: Acer) Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI (Image credit: Acer)

Nitro V line has been refreshed with AI components

3 new Predator gaming laptops with Nvidia RTX 50-Series GPUs

New Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI offers cheaper RTX 5070 Ti

A refresh of its budget-minded Nitro line and three new Predator machines, Acer had a whopping eight new gaming laptops to talk about at CES 2025. The Nitro V line is getting five new Nitro V refreshes, spanning everything from the 14-inch to 17-inch model, and mostly concentrating on adding new AI-focused components under the hood. These are machines designed for the entry level market, though they often some slightly above Asus's TUF range in price. Still, last year's Acer Nitro 16 beat the Asus TUF A15 for its display quality so if you have a little more cash to invest in a QHD+ panel they're well worth a look.

These cheaper models are sticking with the RTX 40-Series for now. If you're after the latest and greatest GPUs, you'll need to turn to the Predator range. The Acer Predator Helios 16 AI, Acer Predator Helios 18 AI, and Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI were all on the CES show floor this year, bringing Nvidia RTX 50-Series GPUs, OLED and Mini LED displays, and Intel Core Ultra 9 processors to the party.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Acer Predator Helios 18 AI Acer Predator Helios 16 AI Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Up to Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti Display 18-inch Mini LED UHD / FHD dual display at 120Hz / 240Hz 16-inch OLED QHD+ at 240Hz 16-inch OLED QHD+ at 240Hz RAM Up to 192GB RAM Up to 64GB RAM Up to 32GB RAM Storage Up to 6TB SSD Up to 4TB SSD Up to 2TB SSD

Alienware

Alienware 16 Area-51 and Alienware 18 Area-51 (Image credit: Dell)

New 16-inch and 18-inch Area-51 gaming laptops

M-Series and X-Series are out

Full Intel specs with Nvidia 50-Series GPUs

The beast is back. The Alienware Area-51 gaming laptop returned to CES this year, putting both the M-Series and X-Series to bed for good. This will be the brand's flagship line going forward as the rest of the best Alienware laptops currently on the market start to sail off into the sunset.

Available in two sizes (16-inch and 18-inch), the Area-51 is packing Nvidia RTX 5090 GPUS at a full 175W TGP (280W total power in the 18-incher) for some serious power under the hood. Alienware has gone full Intel on us this year, whereas other brands have also incorporated AMD's excellent AI series into their portfolios. Still, with anodized metallic chassis', a brand new 'zero hinge', and a new Cryo-Chamber cooling system, this is a big'un.

Alienware seems to have abandoned the upgradeability aspect with the new generation. It was a big draw for previous Area-51 gaming laptops, but turned out disappointingly in the end due to a lack of compatible components. Instead, we simply have next-generation power in a newly redesigned chassis ready to take over the top spot on Dell's shelves.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Alienware 16 Area-51 Alienware 18 Area-51 Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX | Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX | Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Display 16-inch QHD+ IPS at 240Hz 18-inch QHD+ IPS at 300Hz RAM Up to 64GB DDR5 Up to 64GB DDR5 Storage Up to 12TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD Up to 12TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD

Asus

Image 1 of 4 Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (Image credit: Asus) Asus ROG Strix G16 and Asus ROG Strix G18 (Image credit: Asus) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (Image credit: Asus) Asus ROG Flow Z13 (Image credit: Asus)

Four new Strix RTX 50-Series gaming laptops

ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 return with up to RTX 5090

ROG Flow Z13 uses a super-efficient AMD chiplet system

Seven of the best Asus gaming laptops have returned for CES, with all the usual suspects accounted for. These are mostly internal refreshes, with everything from the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 to the Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 seeing the Nvidia RTX 50-Series treatment.

That G14 has stuck with AMD this year, with the fantastic Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU at the helm and its 3K OLED display making a triumphant return for 2025 as well. I'm glad to see RTX 5080 graphics on the table this year - 2024's iteration dropped us all the way down to the 4070 after previously playing with 4090 power. Meanwhile, the G16 is taking the Intel route with an Ultra 9 285H CPU and a slightly lower-res (though physically larger) 2.5K OLED display. This one's maxed out at an RTX 5090, which will be interesting to witness considering the brand's slimline ethos for this range.

All four Strix machines are back in play for 2025 as well, though you'll be limited to the G-Series if you want an AMD build and further limited to the ROG Strix G16 if you want that fancy AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor. Still, these are machines built with sheer power in mind, and while the G16 and G18 are limited to a maximum of 32GB RAM, the Scars can push that up to 64GB with full RTX 5090 power.

There are some smaller updates to the chassis' - the brand's AniMe Vision LED matrix lighting is coming to the Scar 16 and Scar 18 (I hate it, but some will go for it), and Intel-based versions can be easily opened up with a single button press. Here, both RAM and SSD slots can be upgraded.

Then we have the Asus ROG Flow Z13, a tablet that wants to punch with the laptop big'uns (as long as it has its RTX 50-Series eGPU attached). This is a device built with efficiency at its core, as evidenced by the intriguing AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor. There's no dedicated graphics in here, but Asus is promising that the Radeon 8060S integrated GPU is more than qualified for the job of running the latest and greatest titles in a mobile form factor.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Asus ROG Strix G16 Asus ROG Strix G18 Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 Asus ROG Flow Z13 Processor Up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Intel Core Ultra 9 285H Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX | AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX | AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 AMD Radeon 8060S Display 14-inch 3K OLED at 240Hz 16-inch 2.5K OLED at 240Hz 16-inch ROG Nebula 2.5K at 240Hz 18-inch ROG Nebula 2.5K at 240Hz 16-inch ROG Nebula HDR Mini LED 18-inch ROG Nebula HDR Mini LED 13-inch 2.5K touchscreen at 180Hz RAM Up to 64GB DDR5 Up to 64GB DDR5 Up to 32GB DDR5 Up to 32GB DDR5 Up to 64GB DDR5 Up to 64GB DDR5 Up to 128GB LPDDR5X 8,000MHz Storage Unknown Unknown Up to 2TB PCle Gen 4 SSD Up to 2TB PCle Gen 4 SSD Up to 4TB PCle Gen 4 SSD Up to 4TB PCle Gen 4 SSD Unknown

HP

Image 1 of 3 HP Omen Max 16 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

HP Omen Max 16 brings full next-gen power

Refreshed Omen 16 provides more mid-range choice

Updated Victus 15 serves entry level market

HP's big star was the Omen Max 16 this year, the brand's most powerful gaming laptop to date and sporting a QHD+ OLED display for good measure. With high-end Intel and AMD processors, a still-undefined RTX 50-Series family of GPUs, and a new Omen AI gaming hub, there's plenty to dive into here. Not only that, but the cooling system resists dust buildup by periodically reversing its fans - neat!

If you don't quite want to shop right at the top of the price bracket, HP also announced a refreshed Omen 16 at CES. You've still got the option of AMD's Ryzen AI 9 (though only the 365 model) and Intel's Core Ultra 9 285H, but there are more options further down the price bracket here, as well as a cheaper RTX 4050 GPU option.

HP has spanned the full price spectrum with its CES offering this year, also refreshing the budget HP Victus 15. There's no Nvidia RTX 50-Series GPUs on the menu here, instead the cheaper model focuses on entry level RTX 4050 and RTX 4060 configurations without AMD's AI processors or Intel's Ultra models available.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 HP Omen Max 16 HP Omen 16 HP Victus 15 Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX | Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX | AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 | AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 | AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 | AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 | AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX | Intel Core Ultra 9 285H | Intel Core Ultra 7 255H | Intel Core 7 250H | Intel Core 5 210H | Intel Core i9-14900HX | Intel Core i7-14650HX AMD Ryzen 7 8845H | AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS | AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS | AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS | Intel Core 5 210H | Intel Core i7-13620H | Intel Core i5-13420H GPU Nvidia RTX 50-Series Nvidia RTX 50-Series | Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 AMD Radeon RX 6550M | Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050A | Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 Display 16-inch QHD+ OLED at 240Hz 16-inch QHD+ IPS at 240Hz 15.6-inch FHD IPS at 144Hz RAM Up to 64GB DDR5 Up to 32GB DDR5 Up to 16GB DDR5 Storage Up to 2TB PCle NVMe M.2 SSD Up to 1TB PCle NVMe M.2 SSD Up to 1TB PCle NVMe M.2 SSD

Lenovo

Image 1 of 4 Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 (Image credit: Future) Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 10 (Image credit: Future) Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 10 (Image credit: Future) Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10 (Image credit: Future)

Refreshes across Legion Pro and standard range

Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 available with top range components

Cheaper models configurable up to RTX 5070 Ti

Lenovo has refreshed both the Pro and standard versions of its Legion line for their 10th generation this year, with the top dog, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10, seeing the bulk of performance upgrades. Configurable all the way up to the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 this is up there with the big guns, and 2025's model even improves that display with a 16-inch OLED panel up top as well. This is a full Intel build, with no AMD options available yet.

The non-Pro version ticks things down to an RTX 5070 GPU but keeps the OLED, all while running with a currently unknown Intel Core Ultra 9 HX processor. We also don't know how much RAM and storage Lenovo is packing into any of these non-Pro models.

The Legion Pro 5 is stepping out with both an Intel and AMD trim this year, the former pitching at the top of the scale with its Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU and the latter offering an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX. That's not at the top of Team Red's pyramid, and it's not an AI-focused card either (though the base level Legion 5 Gen 10 does offer the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350). Still, both models are configurable up to an RTX 5070 Ti, sporting up to 32GB RAM.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 10 Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 10 Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 10 Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 10 Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10 Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Up to AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX Intel Core Ultra 9 HX Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Display 16-inch QHD+ OLED at 240Hz 16-inch QHD+ OLED at 165Hz 16-inch QHD+ OLED at 165Hz 16-inch QHD+ OLED at 240Hz 16-inch QHD+ OLED display at 165Hz 16-inch QHD+ OLED display at 165Hz RAM Up to 64GB DDR5 Up to 32GB DDR5 Up to 32GB DDR5 Unknown Unknown Unknown Storage Unknown Unknown Unknown Unknown Unknown Unknown

MSI

(Image credit: MSI)

Massive supply of 18-inch gaming laptops

Titan returns with 4K Mini LED display at RTX 5090 GPU

Stealth range offers most versatile specs

MSI has nine (nine!) gaming laptops already readied for this year, spanning the Titan, Raider, Stealth, and Vector ranges. This dragon's putting it all on 18-inchers this year, with only three models offering smaller screen sizes (and one of them still sitting at 17-inches). Configurations are mostly Intel-based, with a few AMD options peppered among them as counterparts, and currently span RTX 5070 Ti to RTX 5090 GPUs.

Of course, right at the front of the herd we've got the MSI Titan 18 HX AI, a turbo-powered machine with top of the range components, and the return of that zippy 120Hz 4K Mini LED display. The Raider shares these specs, albeit with an additional AMD option offering a Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor. Meanwhile, the Stealth series is looking like the most versatile option. It's available with both AMD's fantastic Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and Intel's Ultra 9 275HX, the full RTX 5070 Ti - RTX 5090 GPU range, and a choice between higher resolution 4K displays and faster QHD+ options.

The big headlines across these models come from cooling, though. MSI used CES to debut its SSD cooler, which is said to reduce the maximum operating temperature of your storage by up to 10°C. Of course, it wouldn't be CES without an AI buddy - MSI has also introduced its own AI assistant for natural language control.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 MSI Titan 18 HX AI MSI Raider 18 HX AI MSI Raider A18 HX MSI Vector A18 HX MSI Stealth 18 HX AI+ MSI Stealth A18 AI+ MSI Vector 16 HX AI MSI Vector 17 HX AI MSI Stealth A16 AI+ Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX | Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Display 18-inch UHD+ Mini LED at 120Hz 18-inch UHD+ Mini LED at 120Hz 18-inch UHD+ IPS at 120Hz 18-inch QHD+ IPS at 120Hz 18-inch UHD+ Mini LED at 120Hz | 18-inch QHD+ IPS at 240Hz 18-inch UHD+ Mini LED at 120Hz | 18-inch QHD+ IPS at 240Hz 16-inch QHD+ IPS at 240Hz 17-inch QHD+ IPS at 240Hz 16-inch QHD+ OLED at 240Hz RAM Up to 96GB DDR5 Up to 96GB DDR5 Up to 96GB DDR5 Up to 96GB DDR5 Up to 96GB DDR5 Up to 96GB DDR5 Up to 96GB DDR5 Up to 96GB DDR5 Up to 64GB DDR5 Storage 1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4 | 3x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4 | 1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4 | 1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4 | 1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4 | 1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4 | 1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 2x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

Razer

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer Blade 16 shirks Intel for AMD in its CPU

Comes outfitted with RTX 5090 GPU

Keeps the same fantastic QHD+ 240Hz OLED panel

Razer has sharpened its Blade 16 for 2025, with a new even slimmer form factor measuring in at just 0.59-inches and an improved keyboard with 1.5mm travel distance. Of course, the OLED panel that made last year's model one of the best Razer laptops ever released returns, displaying all the RTX 5090 goodness in full splendor as well. On top of that, the Blade 16 has received a new six-speaker audio array with custom EQ controls as well.

With a new slimline form factor and a more powerful GPU comes the need to rethink cooling, and Razer has outfitted its latest release with its next generation vapor chamber and a dual-fan system. The solution now covers 57% of the motherboard while also using 0.05mm exhaust fins.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Razer Blade 16 2025 Processor Up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Display 16-inch QHD+ OLED at 240Hz RAM Up to 64GB DDR5 Storage Unknown

