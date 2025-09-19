Best Buy's cheapest RTX 5070 gaming laptop weighs less than 2kg

Best Buy's gaming laptop deals are heating up this weekend, but the cheapest RTX 5070 rig on the shelves has one hidden trick up its sleeve. This 16-inch rig weighs in at just 1.9kg, making it a must-see for anyone after big-screen immersion while on the go.

The Gigabyte Aero X16 is $300 off at Best Buy right now, dropping down to $1,349.99 from $1,649.99. That's a solid price by itself, but considering I generally only see slimline 14-inch machines reaching these weight lows there's much more to this discount.

Gigabyte Aero X16 16-inch RTX 5070 gaming laptop | $1,649.99 $1,349.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - The Gigabyte Aero X16 is currently the cheapest RTX 5070 gaming laptop available at Best Buy, and with that 1.9kg form factor it's far more portable than most 16-inchers. That's all thanks to a $300 discount taking us to a $1,349.99 position I only see every now and then. Specs: AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 | RTX 5070 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 165Hz QHD+ display Read more ▼

Even many of the best gaming laptops struggle to drop their weights below 2kg. The HP Omen Max 16 will add 2.68kg to your backpack, while even the super slimline Razer Blade 16 comes in at 2.1kg.

Shoppers are usually forced to pick up a more compact 14-inch machine to keep their load light, but the 2025 Razer Blade 14 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 come with their own premium prices. These diddly machines are great for carting your work and games around town, and are often a go-to for anyone looking to combine both productivity and play into one purchase.

A 14-inch screen does feel very different to a 16-incher, though. The additional immersion is one obvious factor, but it's also worth noting that you'll get better juice out of your components with more chassis space to play with and, generally, a wider keyboard to boot.

Should you buy the Gigabyte Aero X16?

The Gigabyte Aero X16 is one of the lightest 16-inch gaming laptops on the market, and today's discount makes it one of the cheapest RTX 5070 configurations available as well. That doesn't mean it skimps on the specs, though.

This model sports the full 32GB RAM you'd expect to see in a mid-range RTX 50-Series machine, as well as a 165Hz QHD+ display and AMD's Ryzen AI 7 350. That's an 8-core, 16-thread CPU that offers solid performance while also remaining nicely efficient - all the better for working away from a power outlet.

That screen could be a little speedier, but with the RTX 5070 under the hood the need for a 240Hz panel is a little less pressing. You'll still see super smooth framerates at high and ultra settings in 1080p, but may need to drop those settings to hit 60fps in more demanding titles at QHD+ anyway.

Ultimately, the low weight, efficient components, and 2cm thickness makes the Gigabyte Aero X16 a solid choice for anyone looking to maintain a more immersive display size while travelling light.

