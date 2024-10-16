Alienware's thinnest gaming laptop is now under $1,000

The Alienware x14 might be the brand's lowest-spec gaming laptop, but it's also the thinnest - coming in at an almost impossible 0.57-inches. That means it's perfect for those after a work machine that can also double up with a Steam library in the evening, or for content creators needing a little extra graphical grunt under the hood. That means Dell still charges a premium (this is the luxury X-Series after all), but a $700 discount can get you there for far less this week.

The RTX 4050 Alienware X14 R2 is currently available for $999.99 at Dell right now, down from the original $1,699.99 MSRP. That's a considerable saving, and the first time I've seen the latest R2 model go below $1,000. Yes, you'll find cheaper RTX 4050 machines on the market but if you're going for a luxury feel and high-end engineering, this is where you'll be looking.

This is the thinnest gaming laptop I've ever tested, and while budget-minded alternatives can get you an RTX 4050 and 13th Gen Intel i7 processor for around $700 - $800, they're often chunkier, with cheaper plastic chassis' and less of a focus on display quality. Alienware keeps the price on its x14 low by restricting it to lower-end components, but that means you're getting the build quality and features of something like the premium x16 at a much cheaper price point.

Alienware x14 14-inch RTX 4050 gaming laptop | $1,699.99 $999.99 at Dell

Save $700 - You can save a massive $700 on this entry-level configuration of the premium Alienware x14 right now, dropping the RTX 4050 spec down to just $999.99. While there are other cheaper laptops offering these components for a little less, this is a seriously luxurious piece of kit - perfect for those after a work / play hybrid device. Specs: Intel i7-13620H | Nvidia RTX 4050 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 165Hz QHD+ display Buy it if: ✅ You need a laptop for work

✅ You also want to play lighter games

✅ You don't need to chase framerates Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't mind a chunkier chassis Price check: Amazon: $1,199.99 | Walmart: $1,199.99

Should you buy the Alienware x14?

The Alienware X14 is the best Alienware laptop for those after a hybrid device. It's a super slimline machine - offering a footprint that would barely make a difference in a backpack, all while still offering plenty of power for heavier workloads and lighter games. I'd recommend it first and foremost to those after a super portable machine to work from during the day, before booting up a less demanding Steam library in the evening. That's not to say this is a slouch in the performance department - it's still easy to achieve three-figure framerates with an RTX 4050 at the helm. You may need to drop a few settings or rely on Nvidia's DLSS system to get there, though.

If you're a more competitive player relying on high-speed images, or you play heavily demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077 or Alan Wake 2 on the regular, you might need to invest a little more into that GPU. The lowest GPU I would recommend for demanding games is the RTX 4070, which you can find in a slightly cheaper Alienware M16 R2 chassis for $1,699.99 ($300 down from $1,999.99 at Dell). You're dropping the super skinny form factor that makes the Alienware X14 so unique, but boosting your core gaming performance considerably.

If you're after a slimline machine that can move up to an RTX 4070, I'd recommend the HP Omen Transcend 14 instead. This isn't nearly as luxurious as the Alienware x14, featuring a cheaper plastic construction and a lower build quality overall (I noticed quite a lot of flex in this build). However, it can boost your components up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H and even slot 32GB RAM in there. You'll be moving far away from that $999 price point, though.

