I've just scrolled through all of this year's Memorial Day sales for gamers - these are the 21 deals I'd actually buy

The Memorial Day sales floodgates have well and truly opened and we're seeing massive discounts on all things PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox. That means discounts on everything from games to headsets, controllers to streaming kit, and I've just sped through it all.

I've spent my day combing through official sales from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Newegg, and a whole host of gaming brands' own storefronts. Along my travels, I've found 21 deals that stand a cut above the rest. These are all either record-low prices, surprising new discounts on beloved tech, or helpful savings on some of my favorite gadgets on the market.

I've been covering major sales events like this for years now, so I've picked up a thing or two when it comes to value. Aside from price-watching year-round to make sure the Memorial Day deals below actually do represent solid savings, I've had hands-on experience with most of the tech featured here. Where I haven't personally reviewed an accessory listed below, someone on the GamesRadar+ Hardware Team has. That means you're not just getting the lowest priced tech from each retailer here - but the highest value discounts on the tech that we actually love and use day to day.

Without further ado, you'll find a map of the online event just below, and my top 21 picks from this weekend's entire Memorial Day sale further down.

Today's best Memorial Day sales for gamers

1. Assassin's Creed Mirage | $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $24.99 - Assassin's Creed: Mirage has dipped to just $24.99 in this week's Memorial Day sales. That's a half price rate on the latest AC title, a record-low even if this is a cheaper release. Buy it if: ✅ You want a smaller open world

✅ You prefer stealth mechanics

✅ You enjoyed previous entries Don't buy it if: ❌ You're expecting a large open world Price check: Best Buy $24.99 | Walmart $40.65



2. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Prince of Persia has also dropped to a record low price at Amazon, with $20 off the final rate. That means you're getting one of the year's biggest games so far for just $29.99 all in. Buy it if: ✅ You like platformers

✅ You prefer 2D sidescrolling

✅ You want melee combat Don't buy it if: ❌ You're expecting more puzzle options Price check: Best Buy $29.99 | Walmart (out of stock)



3. Asus ROG Ally official charger dock | $64.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $35 - The Asus ROG Ally charging dock is the perfect travel companion, and I've never seen it this cheap before. The 65W brich has only just started to hit sales prices in the $40 region, so today's $29.99 record-low is certainly a surprise. Buy it if: ✅ You want to easily dock to a TV

✅ You travel with an Ally or Steam Deck

✅ You still want to play with a gamepad Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a PC docking solution



4. 8BitDo Ultimate 2.4GHz wireless controller with charging dock | $49.99 $37.20 at Amazon

Save $12 - The 8BitDo Ultimate is just $4 away from its lowest ever price here, but you're still getting a solid 2.4GHz controller for PC, handhelds, and mobile for a great price. Before this week's sales this was a $45 gamepad. Buy it if: ✅ You want to dock a handheld

✅ You play PC but prefer buttons

✅ You don't want to worry about battery Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a Bluetooth connection Price Check: Walmart: $49.99 | Best Buy: $49.99



5. Genki Covert Dock Mini | $49.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - This is a smaller saving, but it's still in record-breaking territory. Nintendo Switch players on the hunt for an easily portable dock alternative will benefit most from this $5 discount on the Genki Covert Dock Mini. Buy it if: ✅ You want to dock your Switch on the go

✅ You want to easily play on different TVs

✅ You need a separate charger Don't buy it if: ❌ You want high-speed charging



6. Genki ShadowCast 2 | $49.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - Another small saving on a Genki Switch gadget, but the ShadowCast 2 opens you up to big-screen play on whatever device you have handy - from a laptop to iPad. That's excellent functionality, and with a handy $5 off at Amazon this week. Buy it if: ✅ You want to play on more screens

✅ You want to start streaming

✅ You have an iPad Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the best capture quality



7. Super Mario Bros. Wonder | $59.99 $46.20 at Walmart

Save $13 - Super Mario Bros. Wonder has dropped to within just a couple of bucks of its lowest ever price at Walmart this Memorial Day weekend. While I did see it at $44 earlier in the month I'm not complaining about a $13 discount on a relatively recent Nintendo title. Buy it if: ✅ You want classic platforming action

✅ You need a new multiplayer game

✅ You like the new mechanics Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer 3D Mario Price Check: Amazon: $52.99 | Best Buy: $59.99

8. Princess Peach Showtime | $59.99 $49.14 at Walmart

Save $10 - Princess Peach Showtime is a newer release, so this $10 saving is all the more impressive. I don't see first party Ninty releases taking these kinds of discounts all the time (older releases still struggle to hit this price). That makes Walmart's record-low all the more intriguing. Buy it if: ✅ You're buying for kids

✅ You prefer an easier experience

✅ You want lots of variety Don't buy it if: ❌ You want classic Mario platforming precision Price Check: Amazon: $51.75 | Best Buy: $59.99



9. Razer Viper V2 Pro gaming mouse | $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Razer Viper V2 Pro is still my favorite gaming mouse on the market, even though we've now got the V3 to play with as well. That makes this $99.99 record-low price all the more impressive, with a full $50 off the $149.99 launch rate. Buy it if: ✅ You prefer a skinny form factor

✅ You still want a focus on speed

✅ You want a lightweight mouse Don't buy it if: ❌ You need more side buttons Price Check: Best Buy: $99.99 | Walmart: $132



10. Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight stick | $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight stick is the best value joystick on the market right now, and it just got cheaper. Amazon's Memorial Day sales have this Xbox / PC option available for just $99.99. Considering I've only ever seen it drop to $109.99 in the past that's a fantastic offer. Buy it if: ✅ You're just getting into flight sims

✅ You want an easy Flight Simulator gadget

✅ You like onboard display options Don't buy it if: ❌ You're after an enthusiast-level stick Price Check: Walmart: $129.99 | Best Buy: OOS



11. Rode X XCM-50 USB condenser microphone | $149 $109 at Amazon

Save $40 - With $40 off the final price, the Rode X XCM-50 is down to its lowest price yet. Yes, I've been seeing this discount on the shelves for the last week or so, but considering it had only ever hit $120 before then this is still a solid offer. Buy it if: ✅ You want a natural sounding mic

✅ You need 3.5mm output

✅ You want a simple plug and play design Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a compact tripod footprint



12. Corsair K65 Plus 75% gaming keyboard | $159.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The Corsair K65 Plus feels like a cheaper version of the Asus ROG Azoth. It still manages to pack a fantastic typing feel and hot-swappable switches while maintaining a $159.99 MSRP. Of course, Amazon's Memorial Day sales have that rate down to $129.99 this week for even better value. Buy it if: ✅ You like a soft switch feel

✅ You need plenty of extra controls

✅ You want hot-swappable switches Don't buy it if: ❌ You want high-end build quality Price Check: Best Buy: $129.99 | Walmart: $129.99



13. Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max gaming headset | $179.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max is an older headset, but it's still a fantastic multiplatform option. At $129, we're at a record-low price here - impressive considering this has been a $170 headset for well over a year and this is the first time I've seen it buckle in a while. Buy it if: ✅ You play across multiple platforms

✅ Comfort is a priority

✅ You need surround sound Don't buy it if: ❌ You think Superhuman Hearing is a silver bullet Price Check: Best Buy: $149.99 | Walmart: $149.99



14. Nacon Revolution 5 Pro controller | $199.99 $174.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 - We tested the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro controller late last year and loved its massive roster of features. At $199.99 it's a tall order, but Best Buy's $25 discount can get you there a little easier this week. We've only ever seen it $5 cheaper in the past. Buy it if: ✅ You want long-lasting sticks

✅ You don't want to worry about battery

✅ You want plenty of control Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer high-tension sticks Price Check: Amazon: $174.99 | Walmart: $199.99



15. Nintendo Switch Lite | Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $199 at Walmart

I'll hold my hands up and say this bundle offer has been around for far longer than this week's Memorial Day sales. However, it's the cheapest way to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch console right now, and the best value to boot. That's because of the free copy of Animal Crossing included in the box. Buy it if: ✅ You only play handheld

✅ You don't need to dock to a TV

✅ You're buying for younger kids Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play on the TV Price Check (console only): Amazon: $197 | Best Buy: $199.99



16. Meta Quest 2 | $249.99 $199 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Meta Quest 2 is back down to its previous record low price of $199.99 at Amazon this weekend. That's excellent news for anyone looking to test the waters with VR without delving too deep into the Quest 3's price tag. Buy it if: ✅ This is your first VR headset

✅ You don't want to spend Quest 3 money

✅ You still want to play VR classics Don't buy it if: ❌ You want mixed-reality Price Check: Walmart: $199 | Best Buy: $199.99



17. Boulies Ninja Pro gaming chair | $399.99 $259.99 at Boulies

Save $140 - Boulies has a massive sale on for Memorial Day, dropping its Ninja Pro chair down to just $259.99. That's an excellent result considering this is our favorite gaming chair right now and it usually scrapes far closer to $400. Be sure to use promo code MS140 for the full saving. Buy it if: ✅ You want high-end features

✅ Comfort is a priority

✅ You like to sit cross-legged Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a very firm seat Price Check: Amazon: $359.99



18. Rode Streamer X | $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Streamers will want to take note of this record low price on the Rode Streamer X all-in-one capture card at Amazon right now. The retailer has only ever had it at $371 in the past, so today's $50 saving is particularly impressive. Buy it if: ✅ You're capturing in 1440p

✅ You want an all-in-one for video and audio

✅ You want extra customization options Don't buy it if: ❌ You need 4K60 captures Price Check: Walmart: $377.95 | Best Buy: $399.99



19. Hisense U8N 55-inch Mini LED ULED 4K TV | $1,099.99 $799.99 at Amazon

Save $300 - $799.99 is a fantastic price for a Mini LED TV, especially considering this model only just hit the market. It goes without saying this is a record-low price, and a particularly strong one for a full 144Hz refresh rate. Buy it if: ✅ You want full console compatibility

✅ Picture quality is a priority

✅ You want local dimming features Don't buy it if: ❌ You’d rather invest in OLED



20. Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 | $1,199.99 $799.99 at Amazon

Save $400 - The massive Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor has just dropped back down to its lowest price since March. This is normally a $1,000+ panel, but today's $400 discount beats last year's Black Friday rates. Buy it if: ✅ High contrast is a priority

✅ You don't want to sacrifice speed

✅ You're after a curved monitor Don't buy it if: ❌You want bigger than 32-inch Price check: Best Buy $799.99 | B&H Photo $799



21. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 16-inch RTX 4060 gaming laptop | $1,449.99 $999 at Best Buy

Save $450 - This RTX 4060 configuration of last year's Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 has just hit a new record-low price in Best Buy's Memorial Day sales. We were previously celebrating a $1,049.99 sales price here, but we'll certainly take $999 instead. Specs: Intel i7-13620H | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 165Hz FHD display Buy it if: ✅ You want a full 16-inch display

✅ You play moderately demanding games

✅ You want to play on medium settings Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a newer OLED panel

When will Memorial Day sales end? This weekend's Memorial Day sales will officially close out on Monday May 27 at midnight. However, as with previous sales, we expect some prices to linger well into next week. That doesn't mean we'd recommend waiting for further discounts - the majority of offers will dry up at that midnight cut-off and some might even creep back up towards the end of the day itself. If you spot a price you like this weekend, we'd jump straight in.

Are Memorial Day sales good for gaming? Memorial Day is typically used for outdoor and home appliance sales, which means gaming gear isn't a particular focus for retailers. However, many brands jump on the hype to discount their products and we do see plenty of savings for gamers to get involved with. Amazon, for example, doesn't even have a gaming section on its deals landing page for this year's sale but we're still seeing some of the best prices on the web here.

Is Memorial Day a good day for sales? If you're on the hunt for new tech in the month of May then, yes, Memorial Day is a good day for discounts on a range of tech and games. It's not the best day out of the year for those savings, though. In general we see slightly deeper price drops on Prime Day and a wider spread of products on sale during Black Friday.

