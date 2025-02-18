I'm seriously considering ditching my gaming headset after seeing this ridiculously low Xbox earbud discount at Woot

The first big sales event of the year may already be over (so long, President's Day) but some savings have still stuck around. The biggest deals of the day were mostly found with fancy household appliances, but just like the years before, gaming tech saw its fair share of decent discounts, most notable where console bundles and gaming headsets were concerned.



For those who prefer lighter alternatives than a headset, some deals on gaming earbuds are still holding out strong, like the Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed earbuds still $79.99 at Woot, a whole 47% off their MSRP of $149.99. At almost half price off, this saving is impressive enough in its own right, but it also marks the lowest I've ever found for some of the best gaming earbuds money can buy.



To put this discount into perspective, this deal on Amazon's Woot site is lower than the Xbox gaming earbuds have ever been on the US Amazon site. So far, I've only spotted the earbuds drop as low as $99.99 at the retailer, but now you can save a whopping $70 - enough to even get yourself one of the best Razer headsets should you want the best of both worlds for your Xbox gaming setup.

Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed (Xbox version) | $149.99 $79.99 at Woot

Save $70 - These Razer earbuds already had a reasonable MSRP of $149.99, but thanks to Woot, and the leftover President's Day sales, you can now save 47% off these headset alternatives. That almost half-price discount means you're saving yourself a hefty $70, which is the biggest saving I've ever spotted for these Xbox gaming earbuds so far. Buy it if: ✅ You play across the Xbox Series X/S/Xbox One, PC and mobile

✅ ANC is a must

✅ You want earbuds for gaming, music, and every day use Don't buy it if: ❌ You only play the PS5

❌ You'd prefer to own the Pro version instead UK: £149.99 at Razer

Should you buy the Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed gaming earbuds?

Whether or not the Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeeds are the right fit for you depends on, just like the best gaming headsets, what you actually want to use them for. As the Woot deal explicitly covers the Xbox version, you're gonna first and foremost need to own an Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One - but that should be a given.



This version not only comes in a black and green colorway to match the Xbox design aesthetic but can connect up to your Xbox console via the accompanying 2.4 GHz dongle to offer up that juice latency-free connection. Licensed earbuds and headsets are known to be pretty pricey for Xbox devices, notably as they need to work around Microsoft's inclusion of proprietary wireless technology. Not a lot of wireless headsets, and of course earbuds, work well with this setup, which is why anyone with an Xbox console needs to keep an eye out for audio tech specifically designed with their pixel-pushing beast in mind. That can mean your options are limited if you're on a budget, so that's why being able to grab Xbox earbuds for under $100 as part of this Woot deal is worth shouting out about.



Whether or not these Xbox earbuds are worth your attention will also depend on whether or not you're a big fan of gaming headsets. Personally, I prefer having a headset propped on top of my head. Not only am I used to them after decades of using headsets, headphones and even being in music studio environments, but they're a lot harder to lose sight of. Gaming earbuds, are much more lightweight and their compact size makes them more prone to ending up lost having rolled under the sofa - or worse, lost to time somewhere in a puddle in the street.

While I prefer gaming headsets, I can't ignore the fact this huge Woot saving has me considering switching to earbuds in the long run. Any doubts I have over its audio quality have been long squashed as our hardware team's own Tabitha Baker stated in her Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed review that she was " blown away by the dynamic audio on offer."



While she iterates that they don't entirely match up to their headset counterparts, the audio quality of the gaming earbuds was enough to keep her "captivated" and regardless of the game genre, she noticed "a particularly strong attention to keeping dialogue rich and full-bodied." Games heavy in dialog may sound a bit muted on the earbuds, but fortunately, there are volume controls on the buds themselves to come in handy when the sound needs an extra boost.



The major caveat with these Xbox versions is the battery life. Unlike the PlayStation versions in the above-mentioned review, the Xbox earbuds only last 3-4 hours. This could understandably be a deal breaker for some, but there are plenty of alternatives, including Xbox versions of the Steel Series Arctis Nova Gamebuds if these don't quite suit your needs.



If you're after a budget-friendly pair of gaming earbuds and spend most of your time on the Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One, this Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed Woot deal could be right up your alley. The battery life may not be the best, but not only are they decked out with Bluetooth 5.2 and 2.4GHz support, but there's ANC thrown in the mix too - making them even a viable option for music and streaming needs if you spend just as much time listening to Spotify as you do gaming.

