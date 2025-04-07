"I did lick it once, but never again": Nintendo Switch 2 devs confirm the new game cartridges still taste bad, and they "can't believe" you sickos are taste-testing them

"We have indeed made it so that if it enters your mouth, you'll spit it out"

A side-by-side comparison of a Switch cartridge and a Switch 2 cartridge
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo has saved the most important Switch 2 news for the week after the console's reveal: yes, the system's cartridges still taste very bad.

"We don't want anybody to be at risk of any unwanted consumption," Switch 2 director Takuhiro Dohta told GameSpot when asked about the flavor of the new cartridges. "We have indeed made it so that if it enters your mouth, you'll spit it out."

Dohta isn't entirely specific on what method Nintendo is using to make sure you'll spit it out – maybe it's got spikes that explode out when it comes in contact with saliva or something – but the safe money is in betting that it'll use the same denatonium benzoate bittering agent as the original Switch cartridges. It's added to all manner of products that need to discourage consumption by humans and animals alike, and items like tiny video games tend to need a lot of help staying out of kids' mouths.

Of course, once reports of bad-tasting Switch games made it into the wild, some took it upon themselves to do hands-on – or, rather, tongue-on – testing of that flavor. "When the Nintendo Switch was being developed, I did lick it once, but never again," Switch 2 producer Kouichi Kawamoto admitted. "I can't believe that other people are trying that."

I can believe people are trying it, even if I've never done it myself. But what I can't believe are those people who continue to regularly taste each Switch game they come into contact with, and "can't wait to taste a Nintendo Switch 2 game." Yes, this is a callout post for GamesRadar+ US managing editor Rollin Bishop, who is still tasting Switch games to this day. What the hell, man? Even Nintendo itself is telling you to stop it. (Editor's note: Yeah, Rollin! What he said.)

Here are all the upcoming Switch 2 games you'll be able to taste in 2025 and beyond.

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

