Turtle Beach is dropping two new Nintendo headsets, just in time for the Switch 2 launch

Turtle Beach is adding to its already stacked budget accessory lineup, with the debut of two brand-new Nintendo Switch gaming headsets. The brand, which has become synonymous with affordability in the headset space, has announced it will be launching the Turtle Beach Recon 70 and the Turtle Beach Airlite Fit for the older handheld in a matter of days, planned for release on May 18, 2025.



If you've been around the block and know your best gaming headsets from the rest, you aren't reading things wrong. The Turtle Beach Recon 70 isn't exactly new. It's still the same ol' pair of cups as before, featuring a wired connection, flip-to-use mic, and 40mm audio speakers. But now there's a little Nintendo Switch licensed version incoming, with a Switch logo on the headband, if you're into that sort of thing. It's available to pre-order for $39.99 through the Turtle Beach site.

Turtle Beach Recon 70 Wired Gaming Headset for Nintendo Switch | $39.99 at Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach's Recon 70 gaming headset has received a Nintendo Switch coat of paint, ideal for those who want to get even more value out of the older handheld before investing in the Switch 2. This wired headset features 40mm audio speakers, noise-canceling foam ear cushions, a flip-to-use mic, and a drop of official Switch branding on the headband. Buy it if: ✅ You play the Nintendo Switch

✅ You want a budget-friendly wired headset Don't buy it if: ❌ You need Bluetooth and 2.4GHz options

❌ You're expecting high-end headset features

If you want to keep costs low, especially when Nintendo itself seems to be doing the opposite with its accessories, the Airlie Fit wired headset is available to pre-order for $27.99 through the official site, too.

Unlike the Recon 70, the Airlite Fit wears its licensing on its sleeve, featuring the iconic blue and red colors of the original handheld. The wired headset is also decked out with 40mm audio speakers, a flip-to-use bi-directional mic, and comfortable and fitted jersey-knit wrapped ear cushions to help improve noise cancellation.

Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Wired Gaming Headset for Nintendo Switch | $27.99 at Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach's AirLite Fit wired gaming headset is loud and proud of its officially licensed factor, using the iconic red and blue coloring from the original handheld. The headset also comes with 40mm audio speakers, a bi-directional flip-to-use mic, and noise-canceling ear cushions to keep the sounds of your favorite Ninty games confined to your ears. Buy it if: ✅ You love the iconic OG Switch colors

✅ You want a budget wired headset Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer more subtle headset colorways

❌ Having Bluetooth and 2.4GHz options is a must

Both the Turtle Beach Recon 70 and the Airlite Fit gaming headsets are set to launch in just eighteen days, a couple of weeks before the Nintendo Switch 2 hits the shelves. There is absolutely no mention of the upcoming handheld on either product page for the officially licensed headsets. However, the official Turtle Beach press release states that both headsets are compatible with "all Nintendo Switch systems", so its timing is likely not just a coincidence.



Of course, as wired headsets, they both just need to be plugged into a compatible 3.5mm port to get working, and the Switch 2 has that sorted. That doesn't mean they'll be 100% compatible with the console, as you never know what issues can get in the way until you test it for yourself. But I'd be surprised if either pair of cups doesn't end up being future contenders for the best Nintendo Switch headset as far as budget options for its successor go.

