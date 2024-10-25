This JBL Quantum 610 gaming headset needs some tinkering to unlock its full potential, but it's new record low price is a no brainer

Gaming headset discounts are a dime a dozen. Even on the lead-up to Black Friday, we've begun to see some of the cups from the biggest brands in the business shave off some cash. JBL isn't as well-known as its audio tech rival. However its JBL Quantum 610 headset is packed full of features that even make my gaming setup, which is already overflowing with cans, question if it needs another pair.

You can now grab the JBL Quantum 610 headset for $74.95 on Amazon, a massive $75 off its original MSRP. It narrowly misses being in our best PC headsets for gaming picks, but that doesn't mean we weren't impressed by what the lower-end pair of cups has to offer. At half price on Amazon, the Quantum 610 headset is overflowing with features that would put any other mid-range pair of cups to shame.

When it comes to mid-range headphones, you can typically expect a wired connection, sub-audio that does the job but isn't anything spectacular, and at a push, a design that's semi-pleasing to the eye. The Quantum 610 headset changes all that and adds on features you'd expect to see followed by a massive price tag. Features like stylish customizable RGB branded lighting, spatial surround sound, and the options for both a wired and a 2.4Ghz connection while still looking good the part.

Should you buy the JBL Quantum 610 Wireless 2.4GHz headset?

The JBL Quantum 610 headset is compatible with current-gen consoles like the PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. However, where it shines the most is when hooked up to your gaming PC. The audio quality of the headset is fairly balanced right out of the box, but its juicy customizable EQ options are where these mid-range cans can show you what they've got. With JBL's QuantumEngine software in tow, you can tweak the audio profile as much as your heart desires, adjusting the 8-band equalizer to bring out the depth of the games you play the most. With that in mind, these cans are for those who don't mind tinkering away with their favorite gadgets and spending even more time glued to their PC.



Getting deep down and dirty with JBL's branded software is also how you unlock the surround sound features, which you may differ from game to game. However, on a full charge, there are at least 25 hours of playback of the high-end audio, even more, if you don't mind turning off the lighting effects to preserve some of that precious battery.

Even at its new low price the JBL Quantum 610 headset is a solidly made piece of tech. It's bulkier than its mid-range counterparts, but gaming headsets generally aren't winning any fashion awards any time soon. What matters is that its high-powered 50mm drivers, customizable RGB lighting, 2.4GHz, reasonable battery life, and levels of comfort make it worthy of your next hour-long gaming session.

Other headsets in a similar price range, even before its whopping half-off discount on Amazon, don't offer the same amount of features. Like its customizable lighting, that glows from the literally on-brand logos on either side of the cups, just add the RGB cherry on top of the already worthwhile gaming headset-shaped cake.

If you'd rather pair your high-end PC with a high-end headset, check out best PC headset for gaming list where we've gathered all the top picks. If you want a better match for your PS5, our best PS5 headset list is full to the brim of great options.