The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is now nearly $100 off at Amazon, and I wish I'd waited for this colossal spring saving

Deals
By published

The early spring sales have started with a splash

Image of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless and its base station with a dark blue GamesRadar background.
(Image credit: SteelSeries)

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is an impressive piece of tech, but its high-end price isn't for everyone. Fortunately, this month officially marks the start of spring, which means Amazon's Spring Sales are on their way, and they already have their sights set on the premium gaming headset.

The discounts officially kick off on March 25, but some early spring sales have already started popping up. This is great news if your gaming setup could use a bit of a spring refresh, especially as the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset is just $250 at Amazon, a saving of 29% off. Any discounts on one of the best gaming headsets out there is rare to begin with, but this early spring sale saving takes the cake as it takes almost $100 off its $349.99 MSRP.

Earlier this year, the wireless headset saw a brief discount to $274.99, which was the cheapest I had seen it in a long time, other than during last year's Black Friday sales. But this early spring sale even beats out Black Friday (where the headset dropped to $268 for a brief time) as one of the best deals I've ever spotted for the premium pair of cups. It's even just a few dollars off its lowest ever price, which is unheard of. If you want to prepare for a summer of gaming ahead, this rare and refreshing Pro Wireless deal is a no-brainer.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless | $349.99 $250 at AmazonSave $99.99 - Buy it if:

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless | $349.99 $250 at Amazon
Save $99.99 - This isn't the cheapest I've seen the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, however a saving of $99.99 is pretty close. Thanks to Amazon's wave of early spring deals, this triumphant wireless gaming headset is just $250, a saving I haven't seen the likes off since last year's Black Friday sales. If there's any deals at all, this headset likes to hover around the $300 mark, but right now there's 29% off its MSRP of $349.99, making it an no-brainer pick up for multi-platform players.

Buy it if:

✅ You play on PS5 and PC
✅ You have plenty space for the base station
✅ You want to minimize your charging time
✅ You want a comfortable headset

Don't buy it if:

❌ You play on Xbox
❌ It's not within your budget
❌ You prefer the white SKU

Price check: Walmart: $306.99 | Best Buy: $309.99

UK: £249 at Amazon

View Deal

Should you buy the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset in 2025?

Image of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless taken by author Rob Dwiar.

(Image credit: Future)

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is may be one of, and arguable the best gaming headset available today, but that doesn't mean it's what's best for your gaming needs. For one, it's not the most affordable headset out there, even without this incredible early spring sale. Whether it's fully priced at $349.99, or discounted down to $250, that's a considerable amount to spent on pair of cups. From the get-go you'll first need to make sure that's within your budget, before you look at it's plethora of premium features.

If your funds aren't too fussed, then the Pro Wireless is definitely worth your time. It comes with a base station, and this little device can let you simultaneously connect (via Bluetooth and 2.4GHz) to multiple consoles at a time. Instead of that tedious and monotonous process of re-connecting your headset to whatever you want to play, at a touch of a button (on the base station itself) you can switch between your console of choice. This base station is the heart and soul of the Pro Wireless, as it also opens your headset up to a ton of audio EQ settings, and offers up one of the best charging solutions found on any modern headset.

SteelSeriesArctis Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset on a wooden table

(Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

The Pro Wireless comes with two hot-swappable battery packs, and these packs can be charged using the handy base station. Instead of ensuring you have a USB-C cable to spare, you can pop one of the batteries in the device, while the other is being used by the headset itself. If and when you've used up the up to 22 hours of battery life, all it takes is swapping the batteries, and you're golden. This way, you shouldn't have to spend any time waiting around for your headset to charge - which is an absolute game changer.

The Pro Wireless isn't just a convenient headset thanks to its multi-platform compatibility and unique charging, but it has that top-tier SteelSeries quality in just about every area. The headset sports the brand's 40mm Neodymium audio drivers, which brings on a beefy and booming bass sound. Don't just take my word for it, as our hardware team's own Tabitha Baker stated in her SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless review that the sound is "rich and detailed and well-rounded" even right out of the box. It's also equipped with retractable ClearCast Gen 2 microphone that makes you sound crisp and clear, and still provides a comfortable, lightweight feel on the head - ideal if you see a lot of 3 AM gaming sessions coming your way this spring and you want to avoid any unwanted pain on your noggin'.

Overall though, this headset is one for the multi-platform players. If you regularly switch things up between your PS5, PC, and even the Nintendo Switch, then this early Amazon spring sale is worth checking out. If you're instead indebted to just your PS5 or Xbox Series X, then the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless (with either it's PS5 or Xbox designed version) would be a better, and cheaper fit with its $129.99 / £129.99 MSRP. Plus, the Arctis Nova 5 Wireless still provides that high-end audio, build and mic quality that SteelSeries is known for.

If the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless isn't quite for you, check out the best PS5 headsets, best Xbox Series X headsets and the best Nintendo Switch headsets to find the perfect pair of cups.

Rosalie Newcombe
Rosalie Newcombe
Hardware Editor

Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless in white with packaging and hub on a wooden desk
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is still the most impressive gaming headset on the market, and it just took a rare discount at Amazon
Photo of the underside of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P gaming headset on a wooden table.
Even after testing a ridiculous amount of headsets, I'm still madly in love with this SteelSeries PS5 headset and now it's dropped under $100
Alienware Pro Wireless headset on its side with brand logo showing on the cup
I just finished reviewing Alienware's fantastic wireless gaming headset and now it's cheaper than ever
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless and Razer BlackShark V2 Pro gaming headsets on a blue background with Black Friday deals badge
Black Friday gaming headset deals 2025: What to expect from this year's sale
Astro A50 X headset in dock on a wooden table
This gaming headset lets you easily switch between the PS5, Xbox, and PC and it just got a super rare discount
Photo of Corsair Virtuoso Max Wireless headset taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe, on a white desk.
I've been loving Corsair's latest headset all week, so this record-low price came at just the right time
Latest in Headsets & Headphones
Image of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless and its base station with a dark blue GamesRadar background.
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is now nearly $100 off at Amazon, and I wish I'd waited for this colossal spring saving
Product image of the Quartz Pink Razer Barracuda X gaming headset, with a purple GamesRadar+ background.
Razer's iconic wireless headset has never looked better in pink thanks to a rare discount
Photo of Corsair Virtuoso Max Wireless headset taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe, on a white desk.
I've been loving Corsair's latest headset all week, so this record-low price came at just the right time
Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT collection in a pink setup, showing new white colorway
Razer just dropped a brand new colorway on its cutest gaming headset yet
Photo taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe of the OXS Storm G2 wireless gaming headset sitting on a black shelf with a gray background.
OXS Storm G2 wireless gaming headset review - a budget headset that kicks up a storm with its unique look, but not with its sound
Two official images of the purple Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3 gaming headset with a purple GamesRadar background.
Turtle Beach just launched a stunning purple version of its iconic Stealth 600 Gen 3 headset
Latest in Deals
Image of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless and its base station with a dark blue GamesRadar background.
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is now nearly $100 off at Amazon, and I wish I'd waited for this colossal spring saving
Pokemon Journey Together Elite Trainer Box with a card standing beside it
Where to buy Pokemon TCG Journey Together ahead of launch
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop open on a wooden desk
RTX 4070 gaming laptops are plummeting in price ahead of new 50-Series launches
Alienware AW2724DM gaming monitor next to Aurora R16 PC on desk with RGB keyboard and mouse featuring Witch Spring R artwork on screen.
My friend is looking for a 165Hz gaming monitor, and I just found a perfect QHD Alienware screen for under $200
Image of the PS5 box art for Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, Lego Horizon Adventures, Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, and Jedi Survivor, with a blue GamesRadar background.
These PS5 game deals at Best Buy are going to force me to clear some shelf space
Meta Quest 3 from the front being held by a reviewer
Meta Quest 3 deals are back in business with free gift cards and big savings
More about headsets headphones
Product image of the Quartz Pink Razer Barracuda X gaming headset, with a purple GamesRadar+ background.

Razer's iconic wireless headset has never looked better in pink thanks to a rare discount
Photo of Corsair Virtuoso Max Wireless headset taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe, on a white desk.

I've been loving Corsair's latest headset all week, so this record-low price came at just the right time
Screenshot of a Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition protagonist with short pink hair and a shocked expression.

Sci-fi JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles X's overpowered combat system is back in Definitive Edition, and it's taken fans mere hours to deal millions of damage in 1 hit: "New Arts are so broken"
See more latest
Most Popular
Pokemon Journey Together Elite Trainer Box with a card standing beside it
Where to buy Pokemon TCG Journey Together ahead of launch
Alienware AW2724DM gaming monitor next to Aurora R16 PC on desk with RGB keyboard and mouse featuring Witch Spring R artwork on screen.
My friend is looking for a 165Hz gaming monitor, and I just found a perfect QHD Alienware screen for under $200
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop open on a wooden desk
RTX 4070 gaming laptops are plummeting in price ahead of new 50-Series launches
Image of the PS5 box art for Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, Lego Horizon Adventures, Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, and Jedi Survivor, with a blue GamesRadar background.
These PS5 game deals at Best Buy are going to force me to clear some shelf space
Black Friday PS5 deals
The best Black Friday PS5 deals 2025: what to expect from this year's sale
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals 2025: what we expect from this year's sale
LG OLED G4 gaming TV sitting on black TV bench with sleeping Kirby plush on left and mini PC on right featuring clip from Prey with main character Naru on screen.
Yes, I know the LG OLED G5 just arrived, but it has sent the 144Hz G4 down to an irresistible record-low price
Meta Quest 3 from the front being held by a reviewer
Meta Quest 3 deals are back in business with free gift cards and big savings
Black Friday gaming laptop deals
Black Friday gaming laptop deals 2025: everything to expect this year
Product image of the Quartz Pink Razer Barracuda X gaming headset, with a purple GamesRadar+ background.
Razer's iconic wireless headset has never looked better in pink thanks to a rare discount