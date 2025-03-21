The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is now nearly $100 off at Amazon, and I wish I'd waited for this colossal spring saving

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is an impressive piece of tech, but its high-end price isn't for everyone. Fortunately, this month officially marks the start of spring, which means Amazon's Spring Sales are on their way, and they already have their sights set on the premium gaming headset.



The discounts officially kick off on March 25, but some early spring sales have already started popping up. This is great news if your gaming setup could use a bit of a spring refresh, especially as the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset is just $250 at Amazon, a saving of 29% off. Any discounts on one of the best gaming headsets out there is rare to begin with, but this early spring sale saving takes the cake as it takes almost $100 off its $349.99 MSRP.

Earlier this year, the wireless headset saw a brief discount to $274.99, which was the cheapest I had seen it in a long time, other than during last year's Black Friday sales. But this early spring sale even beats out Black Friday (where the headset dropped to $268 for a brief time) as one of the best deals I've ever spotted for the premium pair of cups. It's even just a few dollars off its lowest ever price, which is unheard of. If you want to prepare for a summer of gaming ahead, this rare and refreshing Pro Wireless deal is a no-brainer.

This isn't the cheapest I've seen the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, however a saving of $99.99 is pretty close. Thanks to Amazon's wave of early spring deals, this triumphant wireless gaming headset is just $250, a saving I haven't seen the likes off since last year's Black Friday sales. If there's any deals at all, this headset likes to hover around the $300 mark, but right now there's 29% off its MSRP of $349.99, making it an no-brainer pick up for multi-platform players.



Should you buy the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset in 2025?

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is may be one of, and arguable the best gaming headset available today, but that doesn't mean it's what's best for your gaming needs. For one, it's not the most affordable headset out there, even without this incredible early spring sale. Whether it's fully priced at $349.99, or discounted down to $250, that's a considerable amount to spent on pair of cups. From the get-go you'll first need to make sure that's within your budget, before you look at it's plethora of premium features.



If your funds aren't too fussed, then the Pro Wireless is definitely worth your time. It comes with a base station, and this little device can let you simultaneously connect (via Bluetooth and 2.4GHz) to multiple consoles at a time. Instead of that tedious and monotonous process of re-connecting your headset to whatever you want to play, at a touch of a button (on the base station itself) you can switch between your console of choice. This base station is the heart and soul of the Pro Wireless, as it also opens your headset up to a ton of audio EQ settings, and offers up one of the best charging solutions found on any modern headset.

The Pro Wireless comes with two hot-swappable battery packs, and these packs can be charged using the handy base station. Instead of ensuring you have a USB-C cable to spare, you can pop one of the batteries in the device, while the other is being used by the headset itself. If and when you've used up the up to 22 hours of battery life, all it takes is swapping the batteries, and you're golden. This way, you shouldn't have to spend any time waiting around for your headset to charge - which is an absolute game changer.



The Pro Wireless isn't just a convenient headset thanks to its multi-platform compatibility and unique charging, but it has that top-tier SteelSeries quality in just about every area. The headset sports the brand's 40mm Neodymium audio drivers, which brings on a beefy and booming bass sound. Don't just take my word for it, as our hardware team's own Tabitha Baker stated in her SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless review that the sound is "rich and detailed and well-rounded" even right out of the box. It's also equipped with retractable ClearCast Gen 2 microphone that makes you sound crisp and clear, and still provides a comfortable, lightweight feel on the head - ideal if you see a lot of 3 AM gaming sessions coming your way this spring and you want to avoid any unwanted pain on your noggin'.



Overall though, this headset is one for the multi-platform players. If you regularly switch things up between your PS5, PC, and even the Nintendo Switch, then this early Amazon spring sale is worth checking out. If you're instead indebted to just your PS5 or Xbox Series X, then the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless (with either it's PS5 or Xbox designed version) would be a better, and cheaper fit with its $129.99 / £129.99 MSRP. Plus, the Arctis Nova 5 Wireless still provides that high-end audio, build and mic quality that SteelSeries is known for.

