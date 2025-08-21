Sony's console is getting pricier, but this new PS5 headset is just $60

Turtle Beach has come to the rescue of my US PS5 price hike woes, with the unveiling of its first-ever officially licensed Sony headset, the Atlas 200.



Starting today, both versions of the PS5 Slim and the PS5 Pro are going up by $50 in the US, but this official wired PS5 headset is available to pre-order for just $59.99 at Turtle Beach and £49.99 at Amazon UK, and is set to launch in a matter of weeks on September 12. What a sight for pricey Sony sore eyes.

Turtle Beach Atlas 200 wired gaming headset | Pre-order for $59.99 at Turtle Beach

The Atlas 200 is an upcoming wired headset, equipped with 50mm Nanoclear audio drivers, Tempest 3D audio support, a unidirectional flip-to-use microphone, and dual-foam ear cushions designed to suit all those PS5-loving glasses wearers out there.



UK: Pre-order for £49.99 at Amazon

I wouldn't blame you if you had already presumed an officially licensed PS5 (and PS4) headset from Turtle Beach had already come and gone.

There's plenty of headsets from the brand that are fully compatible with the Sony pixel-pusher, from the Stealth 700 Gen 3 to the Stealth 600 Gen 3, but so far, the Atlas 200 remains the first of its kind to be officially licensed and bear that iconic blue and white Sony branding.

The brand states that the Atlas 200 "draws upon key design, engineering elements, and inspiration" from the Atlas Air and the Recon 200, and I can spot the resemblance. The design looks almost identical to that of the Air, if it weren't for its blue-coloured headstrap, and unidirectional flip-to-use microphone poking out from he left earcup.

Atlas 200 For PlayStation Trailer (Wired PS5 Headset) - YouTube Watch On

This new Atlas 200 headset is wired, so naturally, it's missing the wireless connectivity of its competitor. However, it is equipped with larger 50mm Nanoclear audio drivers, a lighter 280g body, and has the added benefit of "patented" ProSpecs Dual-Foam ear cushions for a more glasses-friendly wearing experience.

The upcoming wired headset is also available in black or white colorways, which is neat given I always feel that white accessories match up more with the aesthetics of the PS5.

Turtle Beach hasn't forgotten about PC players either, as the Atlas 200 is also available for PC platforms in black and gray colorways. Despite having the same 3.5mm wired connection, the PC version is a tad pricier and is available to pre-order at $69.99 right now. But I don't see why you can't grab the cheaper PS5 version, as it's also wired, you just have to be okay with a handful of Sony logos.

