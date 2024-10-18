I use these gaming earbuds every day - now they're under $100

I've been watching the price of the Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed earbuds since they launched - but those numbers have been stubborn. These ANC gaming buds were sticking close to their $149.99 MSRP for most of their life, but now that they're starting to be phased off the shelves you'll find them for a brand new record-low price.

The PS5 compatible buds are available for just $99.99 at Amazon right now - a full $50 off the launch price. In all my time waiting for discounts on these headphones, I've only ever seen that cost dip to $127. That means you're saving almost $30 on top of the previous record-low here, and considering even that saving was rare today's discount is a must-see. $99.99 is an impressive price for any branded set of true wireless earbuds, but throw in that ANC, 2.4GHz connection option, and Razer Chroma RGB and value is particularly strong here.

Why have I been tracking this price for two years? Simply put, because they're the best gaming earbuds on the market right now and I use them personally every day. The noise cancellation, easy Bluetooth compatibility, and fantastic sound mean that even when I'm not hooked up to a Nintendo Switch I'm using these buds for podcasts and music while out and about (twice a day, thanks to the dog). While those touch gestures remain hit or miss, they've held up beautifully since they've been in my roster.

Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed | $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Hammherheads have only ever hit $127 in previous sales, but they've just skirted all the way down to $99.99 at Amazon. That's a brand new record-low price on a particularly slick set of features. Buy it if: ✅ You play on PS5 or handhelds

✅ You also want a regular set of earbuds

✅ Noise cancelling is a must Don't buy it if: ❌ You play on Xbox

❌ You need touch gesture controls Price check: Walmart: $109.50 | Best Buy: OOS

Should you buy the Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed?

(Image credit: Future)

The Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeeds offer fantastic versatility for gamers. The 2.4GHz wireless receiver means you're covered for speedy play on Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS5, and Bluetooth keeps those charging ports clear on gaming handhelds while also allowing for more casual everyday use as well. Housed safely in a premium PlayStation-inspired charging case and with a lightweight feel, the build quality holds up remarkably well against the market - especially if you prefer a longer stem over earplug alternatives. You'll even find Razer's classic RGB lighting on each side, configurable in the Audio app.

The active noise cancellation is strong enough to drown out traffic noise when walking, and the 6.5 hour battery life (outside of in-case charging) keeps you covered for longer journeys or streaming sessions as well. It's that 2.4GHz connection that separates the Hammerheads from other everyday earbuds, though. Not only does it provide a low-latency gameplay experience, but the Hammerheads also feature dual connections - so you can easily grab a call from your phone while connected to another device. The microphone has held up better than the onboard mic of my AirPods Pro in my years of testing as well.

I'd recommend the Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed earbuds to anyone who wants a more subtle form factor while playing handhelds on the road or at home, but also needs a set of regular buds for music and podcasts as well. There's just one reason you might reconsider, though. The tap gestures (used for media playback and ANC controls) are unreliable at best and defunct at worst.

I've never been able to get them working properly, and there's a fairly convoluted series of swipes and taps to remember even if they are running properly. If you don't like the idea of pulling your phone out of your pocket (or if you don't have a smart watch) to access controls, it's worth checking out an alternative. I've been testing the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds for a few weeks now, and - while I'm still writing up my review, and they're currently still on pre-order - their physical control buttons are far more reliable than the Hammerheads. They're currently available for $159.99 at Amazon, due to release on October 29.

Of course, if you're after something a little chunkier you can check out the best gaming headsets on the market right now, or take a look at the best wireless headsets and best PC headsets for more options.