Attention all audiophiles, these new SteelSeries headphones provide hi-res audio for your games without wires

I've been hoping for a new iteration of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, but today the brand known for being behind many of the best gaming headsets out there has gone a step further. SteelSeries just unveiled the new Arctis Nova Elite, the world's first Hi-Res Wireless Certified headphones for gaming.

These audiophile-grade cups offer up a 24-bit/96KHz transmission over Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless, powered by its new GameHub and the next-gen LC3+ codec. This basically means you can get high-fidelity audio quality delivered to your ears while playing the PS5, PC, or Xbox Series X/S, all without being at the mercy of a wire, unlike the majority of audiophile headphones.

The new Arctis Nova Elite headphones for gaming are available from today in Sage Gold and Black colorways for $599.99 / £599.99. You're getting high-fidelity audio via Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless, as well as 40mm Carbon Fiber speaker drivers, ANC, OmniPlay tech for simultaneous multiplatform connectivity and audio mixing, smart switch on-ear microphones, and hot-swappable batteries with up to 60 hours of playback each.

SteelSeries' uses its Nova Elite's 40mm Carbon Fiber Speaker Drivers in order to achieve this "world first". These fancy new drivers can provide that Hi-Res audio quality as they're able to reproduce frequencies from 10Hz to 40kHz.

We've also got the new GameHub, which looks very reminiscent of the base station that you'll find with the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless. However, unlike the base station, this new hub offers up the brand's new "OmniPlay" tech, which allows you to connect to a PC, PS5, and Xbox console simultaneously and mix the audio from up to four sources without a loss in audio clarity. This is achieved via its triple USB-C inputs.

As an example of this in action, SteelSeries states you can chat on Discord, be in a game lobby, and watch a TikTok all at the same time. That sounds a bit over-stimulating to me, but I can't pretend I'm not prone to checking my video feed in between matches of Marvel Rivals on the PS5.

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

While the Arctis Nova Elite is a worlds-first, it does take after the rest of the Arctis line with its audio preset support. With the free-to-download Arctis app at hand, you can have access to over 200+ game-specific presets, ranging from everything to Fortnite to Mario Kart World.

The new gaming headphones are also equipped with Active Noise-Cancellation and 32kHz/16-bit Auto-Switching Microphones with AI noise rejection, which can help block out any distracting background noises. Additionally, these gaming headphones feature an "Infinite Power System" which works similarly to that of the Pro Wireless.

This system is comprised of two hot-swappable batteries, one of which you can charge via the GameHub, and the other you can stick in the Arctis Nova Elite to provide up to 60 hours of juice at a time. The similarities to the Pro don't stop there, either, as at a quick glance, they also look very similar in design.

With this new release, however, the Arctis Nova Elite has been co-designed by designer Jacob Wagner, to provide a more elegant look as compared to the rest of the Arctis lineup. This is most evident in its all-metal frame and metal control wheel, which adds an air of sophistication and feels appropriate for a fancy audiophile pair of cups.

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

Wired audiophile headphones for gaming, like the Sennheiser HD 550 I tested earlier this year, don't come cheap, so you can bet a wireless pair like the Arctis Nova Elite is going to be a bit on the pricey side. The Hi-Res wireless headset will be the priciest I've ever tested, as it comes with a mighty $599.99 / £599.99 MSRP - even more than a Nintendo Switch 2.

On a positive note, anyone who has the budget to spare doesn't have to wait around, as they're available from the SteelSeries online store and other retailers from today (September 30) onwards.

If you're curious to learn about the difference they make for games, and how they differ from the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, check back in with me later, as I'll be checking them out for a review. Perhaps SteelSeries might just make an audiophile of me yet.

