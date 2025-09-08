Where to pre-order the MSI Claw A8: The premium handheld is now available in the UK

MSI Claw A8 pre-orders are now live in the UK, so you can grab the best gaming handheld contender before the US gets hold of it. I'm not really sure why the portable PC maker is opting for a staggered release date, and it ultimately means you'll need to wait longer if you're in the States.

If you reside in the UK, though, MSI Claw A8 is now available to pre-order for $849 at Cyberpower. It's not the only retailer stocking the new Ryzen Z2 Extreme handheld gaming PC, as Laptops Direct and Scan UK are stocking the 8-inch gizmo with the same white and green colorways available.

Where to pre-order the MSI Claw A8 in the UK

Cyberpower Out of the trio of retailers with Claw A8 pre-orders, Cyberpower seems to be offering the earliest arrival date. According to its page, the handheld will arrive on your doorstep on September 10, but that is subject to all the usual delays and changes. Polar Tempest: $849 at Cyberpower

Neon Green: $849 at Cyberpower

Scan UK Available in both white and green, Scan UK currently has pre-orders for the Claw A8 that'll ship September 17. For whatever reason, it's 98p more expensive at the retailer than both Laptops Direct and Cyberpower, but it'll seemingly arrive before the former. Polar Tempest: $849.98 at Scan UK

Neon Green: $849.98 at Scan UK

Laptops Direct Coming in at 98p less than Scan UK, you could save a few pennies going to Laptops Direct. However, it's worth noting the retailer also says "delivery from three weeks", which could suggest it won't ship after September 17. Polar Tempest: $849 at Laptops Direct

Neon Green: $849 at Laptops Direct

Where to pre-order the MSI Claw A8 in the US

Amazon US pre-orders aren't set to arrive in the US until next month, but if you fancy keeping an eye out for stock, Amazon will likely have the handheld available from day one. Just make sure to double-check its MSRP and that you're buying direct from the retailer.

Best Buy When it comes to handheld launches, Best Buy is normally on the ball. The retailer should be stocking the Claw A8 at launch, so you'll want to check in for competitive prices and the ability to pick up in-store.

Should you pre-order the MSI Claw A8?

Anyone looking to splash out on a premium handheld gaming PC in 2025 has some pretty big decisions to make. Not only is the MSI Claw A8 set to enter the scene with a shiny "next-gen" AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chipset, but the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and Lenovo Legion Go 2 aren't far behind it.

All three handhelds will use AMD's new AI-enhanced chip, and you'll be looking at substantially higher frame rates than the Steam Deck OLED or Ryzen Z1 Extreme options, like the Asus ROG Ally. Deciding which portable is the right pick for you comes down to additional features and pricing, but we're unfortunately missing MSRP info for the Xbox Ally right now.

I'd focus on specific elements you need from a premium gaming handheld. The Claw A8 is admittedly a safer approach to portable gaming that sticks with a conventional design not unlike the existing MSI Claw 8 AI+. It's got a 1080p 120Hz screen that's pretty much on par with the ROG Ally and upcoming Xbox Ally, but is slightly larger at 8 inches.

If you'd rather invest in something big and bold, the Legion Go 2 is the way to go. It's one of the largest portables out there at 8.8 inches, and boasts detachable Truestrike controllers that can be used as a mouse or a Joy-Con-style gamepad. If it's anything like the OG Lenovo Legion Go, though, it may feel substantially clunkier, but it does lead the screen charge with a 1200p 120Hz display.

While it's hard to properly compare the Xbox Ally X to the other two devices right now due to a lack of price point, it is gunning for a slightly different player base. Not only does it boast controller grips at the back that'll help it feel physically more like a console, but it'll debut with Windows 11 optimizations that make the operating system more handheld-friendly.

If you've already got FOMO about those Windows 11 perks, I've got good news for you. While they'll be exclusive to the Asus handheld for a while, features like Auto Super Resolution and a handheld-friendly UI will be heading to MSI Claw A8, Lenovo Legion Go 2, and other handhelds in Spring 2026. If anything, the features should feel even tighter since they'll be fully tested on the Xbox Ally range, so you'll be potentially getting them at their best.

As for whether you should pick up the MSI Claw A8 specifically, I'd say it's a good option if you want top-tier performance in your hands this month. I'll need to benchmark all three before I can properly declare a winner, but since all three are using the same Ryzen Z2E chipset, I suspect we'll be looking at pretty similar frame rates.

What I will say is that all these handhelds are monstrously expensive. MSI certainly isn't looking to make a Steam Deck rival in terms of price, and there are better value options out there if you're not looking to squeeze out performance in the latest releases. The OG ROG Ally remains a solid option that will actually outpace the cheapest Xbox Ally since it's got a higher-spec Z1 Extreme chip, and the Lenovo Legion Go S is a nice pick that boasts premium perks like adjustable triggers and a 1200p 120Hz screen.

But hey, there's no point in crying over spilled price milk, and while I'm not a fan of the price, the MSI Claw A8 could become my next premium handheld pick if it outpaces the Claw 8 AI+. The proof will be in the eventual benchmarks, so watch this space for a full review soon.

