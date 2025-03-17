Qualcomm just revealed its latest Snapdragon chips, and the G3 Gen 3 will power what could be my dream 3DS handheld

A new trio of Qualcomm Snapdragon chips are on the way, and as a handheld lover, I'm pretty hyped. The G3 Gen 3 specifically looks to take next-gen Android devices to new performance heights with ray tracing abilities, while its G2 and G1 siblings will cover the low power side of things. However, I am naturally most excited for one device in particular that'll help keep the 3DS dream alive in 2025.

Set to debut this year, the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 will arm some of the best gaming handheld options with an 8-core Kyro CPU and Adriano A34 CPU. The SoC (System on a Chip) aims to provide a high-spec experience on Android devices using one Prime Core alongside five Performance and two efficiency cores, which should help more players push things up to 144Hz at QHD resolutions with ray tracing enabled.

As I've already spoiled, one of the devices set to sport a Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 looks pretty much like a 3DS. Dubbed the OneXPlayer OneXSugar1, the handheld features a clamshell design that's also detachable, meaning you can using it as a normal single-screen portable if you feel the need. The side controls are also on hinges, so you can mess around with physical orientation and tweak things to your liking, a bit like moving screen windows around in emulators like DraStic.

Since we're talking about a handheld using mobile innards, it should be a chunk lighter than the wonderful Ayaneo Flip DS, which could make it a more practical option for both revisiting your 3DS/NDS favorites while still having access to new romps via the Play Store.

Speaking of Ayaneo, the G3 Gen 3 will also make its way to a new "gaming pad" that honestly looks like more like a tablet than a handheld. It's set to feature an 8.3-inch 2K 120Hz screen, an "eSports grade" cooling system, and a full metal CNC frame. It'll supposedly also come armed with a high-capacity battery, so it could potentially outpace handheld gaming PCs significantly using the Snapdragon SoC and less power hungry innards.

If all that feels a little too elaborate, you'll perhaps want to keep an eye out for Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 and G1 Gen 2 handhelds instead. Qualcomm's middle child SoC feels like it'll cater to those of you looking to emulate all the best retro consoles since it still boasts a Prime core in addition to four Performance and Three efficiency Cores. That chip is actually making its way to the next Retroid Pocket, and while all we've got to go on is a teaser silhouette for now, it should make for a nice way to emulate harder to run systems like Dreamcast and PS2.

The base G1 Gen 2 chip might be the lowest spec of the bunch, but that's going to be perfect for cheaper handhelds for pocket-sized emulation. The poster child for that specific chip is the upcoming Retroid Pocket PR Classic, which offers up Game Boy vibes paired with a rather snazzy 6-button setup and white Sega Saturn vibes.

The SoC should end up powering a bunch of other streaming devices and portables too that are designed to provide full HD 120Hz visuals, not unlike the Logitech G Cloud. But, I'm more excited for what it'll bring to the cheaper emulation station side of things, especially if it helps more console makers innovate at a cheaper price point.

The rise of Android handhelds

In a scene where handheld gaming PCs like the Steam Deck OLED seem to get most of the attention, it's easy to forget that Android devices can pack a punch. By that, I mean more and more bespoke devices are arriving that boast console sensibilities, meaning having to stick with the best gaming phone to get into Android as a platform is firmly a thing of the past.

Of course, there are some misconceptions around mobile gaming as whole. During a press briefing, Qualcomm's Snapdragon Product Lead Micah Knapp challenged the idea that Android gaming is not popular while highlighting how the platform ties into the handheld space.

Knapp says that Android devices armed with different Snapdragon options provide an "opportunity to address different price points." The Snapdragon lead also touched on whether players are specifically looking for more niche devices like the Onexsugar1, proclaiming "once you build these things, your customers will start coming." I'm a sucker for handhelds with unique hardware twists, and while there's always a risk of unique features feeling like lazy gimmicks, It feels like Qualcomm is helping device makers properly experience with specs and formfactor.

In the portable PC space, I often find that chips like the Ryzen Z2 Go featured in the Lenovo Legion Go S feel a bit purposeless, or at least when used in the wrong device at the wrong price. The same could happen with next-gen Snapdragon chips if manufacturers don't put them to good use, but Qualcomm appears to have a clear vision for its G3, G2, and G1 SKUs, and I'm looking forward to seeing what smaller console makers can whip up using the SoCs and Snapdragon sensibilities.