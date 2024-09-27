Lenovo is apparently making two new Legion Go handhelds, but I'm not excited yet

The fact some sort of new Lenovo Legion Go handheld is coming is the worst-kept secret in the scene at this point. However, the laptop maker just let slip that there are actually two new models on the way, backing up leaked photos of a portable PC shell just yesterday.

I test all the best gaming handhelds, and I'd be lying if I said I vibed with the OG Lenovo Legion Go. Ultimately, the portable PC just feels too clunky for me to choose it over the Asus ROG Ally, even if does pair the same Ryzen Z1 APU with a QHD 144Hz display and detachable controllers. Simply put, it feels too much like a small laptop with two gamepads jammed on the side for my liking, and it'll take something quite different to sway me.

On that note, Lenovo has name-dropped two new handhelds on its newly released docking station listing (via Videocardz). Dubbed the "Legion Go Gen 2" and "Legion Go Lite," the seemingly accidental information has now been removed. It does tie into various other rumors that have popped up over the year though, and, while I dismissed the last mention as an AI blunder, the phrasing here feels too deliberate.

(Image credit: Lenovo / Videocardz)

On top of Lenovo letting the handheld cat out of the bag, we were also treated to some supposed Legion Go Lite shell photos by YouTuber NITTRX. The shared image reveals a white casing with integrated controls, indicating that the detachable TrueStrike gamepads aren't on the menu.

The kickstand at the back is also absent, but it's still got two back buttons and slots that look suspiciously like trigger toggles. That'd suggest it has a two-step system just like the Zotac Zone, which suggests Lenovo might be putting extra effort into its controls this time around.

Lite by name, light on specs?

(Image credit: YouTube/@NITTRX)

It's safe to say that new Lenovo Legion Go handheld are coming. Whether or not we'll see anything release this year is another matter entirely, but timing could be crucial when it comes to specs. Previous rumblings suggest that the "Lite" version will use a Ryzen Z1 chip rather than the extreme version we've all come to prefer, but there's a strong chance the "Gen 2" version will use AMD's shiny new Z2 chip.

If that's actually what Lenovo has planned, the brand will absolutely want to release its new line up sooner than later. I'd go as far to say that the Legion Go Lite will be dead in the water if sent onto the battlefield with a non-extreme Z1 chipset, as even if it manages to bring costs down, it'll still be up against the mighty Steam Deck OLED and outpaced by the OG ROG Ally.

But what about the Legion Go 2? Well, I do think the Z2 chip could help it kickstart a new generation of handheld gaming PCs. At the moment, the scene hasn't really pushed past the performance bar set by the Ryzen Z1E, with even premium handhelds like the Ayaneo Flip DS and the Zotac Zone producing similar frame rates using alternative RDNA 3 APUs.

Of course, we'll have to see what Lenovo has planned in terms of pricing too, as I fully believe that's the thing that matters in this race. Most players are going to use their portable PCs for lighter gaming sessions, and it'll take something special to entice them to upgrade.

