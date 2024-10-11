Forget the Nintendo Alarmo, my bedside clock is an adorable Zelda handheld that's half the price

The Nintendo Alarmo is pretty cute and all, but $100 for something that'll ruin your morning isn't a vibe. Rather than flailing around fighting imaginary coins first thing, I think it's worth checking out a slightly older piece of Ninty hardware instead. How about one that will serve as a nerdy bedside table clock and run three of the best Zelda games ever?

Some of you may have guessed it, but I'm talking about The Legend of Zelda: Game and Watch. Released back in 2021, I've been using the tiny gaming handheld homage to play the classic NES Zelda games as well as the Game Boy version of Link's Awakening on and off. More importantly, it's been living on my bedside table for a while, and I can't see myself replacing it with the the new smart alarm any time soon. That's not to say you shouldn't check out where to buy the Nintendo Alarmo, but my point still stands.

It's worth noting that the My Nintendo Store ran out of Zelda: Game and Watch stock long ago, but for whatever reason, Amazon has had plenty available for a while. You can currently grab one for $50.91, meaning it's only slightly more expensive than it's original $49.99 MSRP. It has also dropped in price in previous years, but it's up to you whether you want to chance waiting for discounts at risk of stock shortages. After all, it's a Nintendo collectable handheld with three iconic Zelda games on it, so I guess we're lucky it's still available new at all.

The Legend of Zelda: Game and Watch | $50.91 at Amazon

A handheld homage to Nintendo's original Game and Watch series of consoles, this tiny system has The Legend of Zelda, The Adventure of Link, and Link's Awakening built in, but it also serves as a cute little clock with animations and easter eggs. Buy it if: ✅ You love Zelda

✅ You want some bedside table merch

✅ You collect retro handhelds Don't buy it if: ❌ You actually want a smart alarm clock

❌ You aren't into cute collectables



Should you buy The Legend of Zelda: Game and Watch?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I'm about to sound really silly, as while I'm about to pitch picking up the Zelda: Game and Watch instead of the Nintendo Alarmo, I have some alarming news - it doesn't have an alarm feature. That's pretty wild considering the original retro console it's based off has that functionality. Still, here's my two cents on why it makes for a more appealing bedside clock, and the fact it won't wake you up is part of it.

First off, I think the fact the Zelda: Game and Watch is half the price of Alarmo is a huge win for the collectable. Yes, Nintendo's innovative clock does come armed with sensors that can track your sleep habits, but if you asked me to choose between tools that'll benefit my health and a nice way to play Link's Awakening for the millionth time, I know what I'm going to pick. Perhaps that says more about my lifestyle than anything else, but I am what I am.

The other draw for me personally when it comes to the Zelda: Game in Watch is that I think it makes for a fantastic bedside collectable. If your main reason for picking up the Alarmo is that you want to decorate your boudoir with nerdy Nintendo shenanigans, then I reckon spending $50 on a little handheld clock hybrid sounds more reasonable.

Maybe I'm just a grump, but spending $100 on something that'll make the one sound I dread hearing daily doesn't sound very fun. Instead, I'd rather use my phone to torment me with the beginning of another day and the Game and Watch as a cheerful reminder that once I'm up, I can run around pixelated Hyrule on the fly.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'm sure lots of people are going to pick up the Alarmo and have a blast, even if its Zelda theme come with a questionable Fairy Fountain array of sounds (give that one a miss if you live at home). What I'm trying to get at today is that if you're itching to splash out on some Nintendo merch with some level of hardware functionality, I believe you should be eyeing up the Zelda: Game and Watch first. I'm honestly surprised stock has held on as long, so this is your sign to at least consider it before they end up a second hand market exclusive.

Looking for more Nintendo goodies? Swing by the best Nintendo Switch accessories and best Nintendo Switch controllers. Alternatively, swing by the best Nintendo Switch gifts if you're needing a nerdy present.