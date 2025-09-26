This is the gaming keyboard I'd pair with the ROG Xbox Ally, and it's just taken its first ever discount

I know I know, pre-orders have only just hit the shelves. But as luck would have it, the very gaming keyboard I would pair with the new ROG Xbox Ally has just taken its first ever price cut. If you're looking to take your handheld on the road in a larger setup, this is the deal you need to be looking at.

The Razer Joro has clung onto its $139.99 MSRP its entire life up to now. A squeaky $10 discount has just dropped it to a record-low price at Amazon, taking us down to $129.99 for the scissor-switch darling. Considering this is one of the best wireless gaming keyboards on the market, that's a small saving worth celebrating.

Save $10 - The Razer Joro has been on the shelves for a few months now, but it's always stuck to that $139.99 MSRP. That's all changed this week, with a $10 discount at Amazon dropping one of my favorite wireless decks down to a record-low for the first time. Buy it if: ✅ You travel with a setup

✅ You want to play keyboard and mouse when you can

✅ You like a low profile experience Don't buy it if: ❌ You'll be typing for longer sessions

❌ You want competitive speeds Price check: Best Buy: $129.99 | Walmart: No stock UK: £119.99 at Amazon

You can pick up cheap Bluetooth keyboards for as little as $10 by themselves these days, but you won't find this polish, speed, or typing experience in any of them. $129.99 might be a bit pricey if you're building a budget-friendly setup ahead of your ROG Xbox Ally pre-order, but if you're going all out on a new set of toys this offer is well worth a look.

Should you buy the Razer Joro?

Cards on the table, I was prepared to hate the Razer Joro. When I first took it out of the box back in May, though, I was pleasantly surprised. I'm not normally a fan of low profile keyboards, and while I did miss the thock of a full-height cap in my day to day work the scissor switches under these luxury clickers kept everything springy and tactile.

It's a similar system to the keyboard you'll find on the Razer Blade 16, but rather than attaching a $3,000 gaming laptop to it, you're investing in a super portable, incredibly snappy gaming keyboard that can easily connect to your Windows handheld via Bluetooth and weigh just 374g while doing so.

For those reasons, it pairs beautifully with the Asus ROG Ally, and will undoubtedly do so for the new ROG Xbox version as well. I used the Razer Joro with my OG Ally for Doom: The Dark Ages while also pairing it with my iPad Air and, while that Bluetooth connection isn't going to be fast enough to keep up with 2.4GHz options, it can easily keep up with single player affair.

This is where the Razer Joro feels most at home, among the best gaming handhelds on the market. Used as a daily driver for longer typing sessions, those stiffer keys introduce a little fatigue and the lower elevation struggles to remain comfortable.

If you're after a one of the best gaming keyboards for a compact desk setup, I'd recommend the Asus ROG Falchion RX Low Profile instead. On the road, though? This is your best friend.

