Logitech's adorable cozy gaming keyboard is now cheaper than ever

The Logitech G715 gaming keyboard might be a little older now, but it's still one of the most adorable decks on the market. The matte white and pastel aesthetic, combined with those soft rounded corners and unique cloud-shaped wrist rest hit the shelves back in 2022, bringing cozy gamers together for a super slick experience. There was just one problem; a $199.99 MSRP. That was a tall order for a deck that wrapped up a lot of the same features as cheaper models - thankfully, Amazon has you covered today.

It took a couple of years but we're now at a brand new record-low price on the TKL keyboard. Amazon has the full keyboard and cushion available for $115.99 this week - an $84 discount. Previous sales have hit a wall at $150 over the last few months, so this is a considerable extra saving over day to day prices.

That's an impressive price for a wireless deck - these models rarely get close to $100, especially with extra features like the included wrist rest and further customization options. Those extra bonuses beat some of the best gaming keyboards on the market for sheer value right now. For reference, I've been trying to find a wireless deck for under $100 over the last couple of days, and the closest I've got is the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed. This model drops a considerable amount of features from Logitech's and generally only comes in $30 cheaper when on sale (at full price it's still $179.99).

Logitech G715 wireless gaming keyboard | $199.99 $115.99 at Amazon

Save $84 - The Logitech G715 has just dropped to a record-low $115.99 sales price at Amazon - adorable cloud-shaped wrist rest and all! This is still a powerful piece of tech, reflected in that $199.99 MSRP. Previous sales prices have generally stuck close to $150, though, making today's offer all the more impressive. Buy it if: ✅ You like a heavier switch

✅ You want pastel RGB

✅ You like a fairly compact form factor Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer a clicky or linear switch Price check: Best Buy: $115.99 | Walmart: $148.99

Should you buy the Logitech G715?

I first reviewed the Logitech G715 back in 2022, but pulled it back out for some extra testing when I saw this deal. Compared to my daily driver, the Asus ROG Azoth, it's a little heavier on the fingertips, but those GX switches feel impressively smooth even compared to today's high-flyers. That cozy vibe really is unique within the mainstream market, though. Gaming keyboards usually all march to the same beat - one categorized by black and gray color schemes, harsh angles, and thin lines. The G715's chunkier, more curved aesthetic feels like a breath of fresh air - especially when paired with the softer, pastel-like RGB LEDs underneath the keycaps.

Don't let that cost exterior fool you, though, this is still a powerful keyboard produced by one of the biggest brands in gaming. The smoothness of those switches and the excellent key space balancing makes for a particularly accurate experience whether typing or gaming. Plus, you're getting the brand's Lightspeed wireless tech here, for speedy casual play over a reliable connection.

The fact that you're getting both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity baked in is truly impressive for the price. Even the best wireless gaming keyboards rarely offer such versatility this far down the price scale, leaving those who want to swap between devices regularly in the dark.

It's the aesthetic that keeps the Logitech G715 in my roster, though. There's just nothing else quite like it on the market. Sure, if you want to spend a little less you can trade out that cozy form factor for a more traditional gaming deck. The aforementioned Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is down to $90.83 (was $179.99) at Amazon right now. This is an even older keyboard and while it does win out in battery life, you're dropping that luxury PBT keycap feel and all those extra media and macro controls.

If you want a wireless gaming keyboard as cheap as possible, Razer's your go-to right now. If you're here for the vibes, though, there's no beating Logitech.

There's going to be plenty of discounts over the next few weeks with Black Friday gaming deals on the horizon. If you truly want to spend as little as possible I'd recommend checking out the best membrane gaming keyboards on the market. Or, if you're between brands, take a look at the best Razer gaming keyboards available.