Gaming is getting pricier by the day, but this Newegg Xbox gift card deal is here to help

2025 has been a pretty tough year for gaming price hikes. Earlier this year, Xbox announced that it had "adjusted" pricing on its Xbox consoles, controllers, and first-party games, and this month started with an announcement from Nintendo about price increases in the US for its older Switch handhelds and accessories.

With everything getting a tad more expensive, deals and discounts are more important than ever before. That's why this Newegg Xbox gift card saving particularly stood out to me while I was doing my daily hunt among the rest of the best Xbox Series X accessories savings out there.

Thanks to Newegg, you can save $12 off an Xbox gift card worth $100 by using a simple promo code at checkout. Normally, a $100 gift card would cost you, well, $100 of course, but thanks to this limited-time deal, it'll only set you back $88 instead. Is it the biggest saving in the universe? No, but even keeping an extra $12 in your pocket can help with the rising gaming costs and make the hobby a bit easier to afford.

$12 off $100 Xbox Gift Card w/promo code at Newegg

Save $12 - Newegg likes to roll out these Xbox gift voucher deals every few months, but the last time I saw one this good was back in February earlier this year. Now, Newegg has returned with a promo code that will net you $100 of credit to put towards a Game Pass subscription, games, or DLC for just $88. Buy it if: ✅ You're based in the US

✅ You have an Xbox Series X/S or PC

✅ You want to keep up with the Xbox store sales Don't buy it if: ❌ You only play physical games

❌ You're based in the UK

❌ You play the PS5

What makes it such a steal is that, outside of the small savings, you can use the funds of this gift card to buy digital games through the Xbox store, extra DLC for your favorite Xbox titles, or even use it in lieu of grabbing one of the best Xbox Game Pass deals and make the total $239.88 annual cost of Ultimate less eye-watering.

Should you buy Xbox gift cards?

If you prefer to buy all your Xbox games physically, then grabbing an Xbox gift card won't really be worth your time. That is, unless you also have your eyes on a myriad of digital Xbox games, DLC, game add-ons, season passes, and are saving some funds towards your Game Pass subscription. With an official digital Xbox gift card added to your Xbox account (like the one part of this Newegg deal), you can save cash on all these things, as opposed to simply checking out from the Xbox store.

Purchasing an Xbox gift card provides you with a code that can be used to add funds to your account, and in this case, it adds $100 worth for $88. You can then use that to purchase new games like Grounded 2, or put it towards a subscription to Game Pass Ultimate, so you can get access to a massive library of existing games (including Grounded 2), future day-one releases, and more. It's basically a handy method of saving cash on any digital Xbox purchases, which is ideal at a time when gaming is pricier than ever before.



This Xbox gift card deal in particular is only going to be around for another 16 hours as of typing these very words. So if even a small $12 off can help keep your gaming costs lower than usual, it's definitely worth jumping on while you still have the chance.

