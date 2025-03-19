Microsoft launches its new Adaptive Joystick with 3D printable accessories

News
By published

The latest in Xbox's line of accessible controllers

Xbox Adaptive Joystick controller with a gray and green background
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft has just announced, and released, its Xbox Adaptive Joystick, the latest in the brand's range of peripherals designed for those with different mobility needs. The $29.99 wired device has hit the brand's own shelves exclusively, and offers seven fully remappable buttons. with a cable connection direct to an Xbox console, PC, or the Xbox Adaptive Controller pad.

It's the latest addition to Microsoft's Adaptive range, a series of controllers designed to meet the needs of those with limited mobility. Not only that, but the actual thumbstick portion of the device can be further personalized with extra 3D printed accessories. With so few brands catering to these kinds of needs, the Xbox Adaptive Joystick could well become one of the best Xbox Series X controllers for a population of players previously ignored by mainstream hardware manufacturers.

Xbox Adaptive Joystick | $29.99 at Microsoft

Xbox Adaptive Joystick | $29.99 at Microsoft
The Xbox Adaptive Joystick is now available to buy direct from Microsoft (this one's an exclusive), for $29.99. There's no word yet on whether other retailers will eventually stock the device, though the Xbox Adaptive Controller is available at Best Buy so it's likely wider stores will get a look in eventually.

UK: £24.99 at Microsoft

View Deal

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick was originally unveiled last year, but has taken a little while to actually hit the market. Back then one of the most exciting features was the 3D printed accessories, and with today's full release that still stands true.

At the moment, these are limited to a range of thumbstick toppers, customizable in the Xbox Design Lab studio. Six basic shapes are provided to start off with, which can then be further customized by changing their width and height. The file for the topper is then provided for free, ready for sending straight to a 3D printer. It means not only are players freed from requiring a two-handed grip to play, but they can further shape their controller to their individual needs.

Screenshot from Xbox Design Lab showing customization of 3D printable thumbstick topper for Xbox Adaptive Joystick

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Underneath that, seven remappable buttons can all be configured within Microsoft's software, though there's only space for one preset on the device itself. Four front face buttons span X1 - X4, with additional bumper and trigger options to the rear (X5 and X6), and a clickable thumbstick button up top.

The device can run in tandem with the existing Xbox Adaptive Controller, or on its own (though you'll need a separate Xbox controller for full button support) and comes with additional mounting support via a threaded insert system.

We're rounding up plenty more of the best Xbox Series X accessories as well as the best Xbox Series X headsets and best Xbox Series X external hard drives.

See more Xbox News
CATEGORIES
Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The three colorways of the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller in a marketing image
8BitDo just launched its new Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller - and it's leaving Hall effect thumbsticks in the dust
The Hyperkin Competitor controller on a green background
This new Xbox controller looks like a lawsuit waiting to happen, but it could be one of the best gamepads of 2025
The best Xbox One controllers
The best Xbox One controllers 2025
Xbox Elite Series 2 controller
The best Xbox Series X controller in 2025
EasySMX X10 controller in white on a wooden table
This Nintendo Switch controller takes one of Razer's best features and costs $200 less
Hori Wireless Fighting Commander OCTA Pro controller on an orange background
Hori's latest gamepad is up for pre-order, and it's nearly $100 cheaper than other pro controllers for PS5
Latest in Gaming Controllers
Xbox Adaptive Joystick controller with a gray and green background
Microsoft launches its new Adaptive Joystick with 3D printable accessories
The front of the Asus ROG Tessen mobile controller
This foldable mobile controller is now cheaper than the Backbone One, and it has one thing no one else does
A reviewer turning the modules of the Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot
Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot review: “Its novel concept of a spinning, modular design is hamstrung by its lack of options”
The marketing reveal image for the Limited Edition Last of Us DualSense controller with a GamesRadar+ pre-order badge on top
Where to pre-order the Limited Edition Last of Us DualSense controller today
PDP Riffmaster hands-on image of the guitar&#039;s plastic body
The PS5 Riffmaster Guitar controller falls to its lowest-ever price, and I think I know why
Hori Wireless Fighting Commander OCTA Pro controller on an orange background
Hori's latest gamepad is up for pre-order, and it's nearly $100 cheaper than other pro controllers for PS5
Latest in News
Kingdom Come: Deliverance had to add complex pathfinding for just 2 NPCs that owned horses: "If you want to do this feature, you have to support it"
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fans are loving Punisher and Matt Murdock's reunion, calling it the "best scene" of the show so far
Zack Snyder&#039;s Justice League
Zack Snyder celebrates 4 years of the Snyder Cut of Justice League: "Still humbled by the fact that this exists at all"
Coen fighting a monster during the day in the cinematic trailer for The Blood of Dawnwalker.
The Witcher 3 devs' new vampire RPG introduces new enemies - and even the devs are calling them "annoying little b*******s"
Xbox Adaptive Joystick controller with a gray and green background
Microsoft launches its new Adaptive Joystick with 3D printable accessories
Mark Grayson in Invincible season 3
Invincible season 3 video shows just how well the Conquest fight was adapted from the comics
More about gaming controllers
The front of the Asus ROG Tessen mobile controller

This foldable mobile controller is now cheaper than the Backbone One, and it has one thing no one else does
A reviewer turning the modules of the Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot

Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot review: “Its novel concept of a spinning, modular design is hamstrung by its lack of options”
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot of Naoe wearing a hood and standing below a cherry blossom tree

PSA: Clear out your storage space, because Assassin's Creed Shadows' world is so pretty you'll be taking screenshots for days

See more latest
Most Popular
A dragon blasts a man with a shield in Skyrim
"Even if The Elder Scrolls 6 is great," Skyrim veteran thinks Bethesda developers will face harassment and "death threats" anyway
Kingdom Come: Deliverance had to add complex pathfinding for just 2 NPCs that owned horses: "If you want to do this feature, you have to support it"
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fans are loving Punisher and Matt Murdock's reunion, calling it the "best scene" of the show so far
Zack Snyder&#039;s Justice League
Zack Snyder celebrates 4 years of the Snyder Cut of Justice League: "Still humbled by the fact that this exists at all"
Coen fighting a monster during the day in the cinematic trailer for The Blood of Dawnwalker.
The Witcher 3 devs' new vampire RPG introduces new enemies - and even the devs are calling them "annoying little b*******s"
Helldivers 2 intro cutscene helldiver thumbs up
Despite Arrowhead trying to fix it twice, Helldivers 2 still features a chaotic bug that lets you slide around like a snake, and "it's even more hilarious" after the latest update
Mark Grayson in Invincible season 3
Invincible season 3 video shows just how well the Conquest fight was adapted from the comics
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
Despite being one of the most expensive movies of all time, The Electric State isn't set to break any viewership records for Netflix
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil's Vanessa actor "never really understood" why she was initially recast in Born Again: "I thought there was so much more to explore with her"
Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Iron Man and the Hulk in the upcoming PS5 game, Marvel Rivals.
An MCU-like Marvel Gaming Universe was allegedly scrapped since Disney didn't want to deal with its complexities, but it's been revealed by Marvel Rivals' writer