Microsoft launches its new Adaptive Joystick with 3D printable accessories

Microsoft has just announced, and released, its Xbox Adaptive Joystick, the latest in the brand's range of peripherals designed for those with different mobility needs. The $29.99 wired device has hit the brand's own shelves exclusively, and offers seven fully remappable buttons. with a cable connection direct to an Xbox console, PC, or the Xbox Adaptive Controller pad.

It's the latest addition to Microsoft's Adaptive range, a series of controllers designed to meet the needs of those with limited mobility. Not only that, but the actual thumbstick portion of the device can be further personalized with extra 3D printed accessories. With so few brands catering to these kinds of needs, the Xbox Adaptive Joystick could well become one of the best Xbox Series X controllers for a population of players previously ignored by mainstream hardware manufacturers.

Xbox Adaptive Joystick | $29.99 at Microsoft

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick is now available to buy direct from Microsoft (this one's an exclusive), for $29.99. There's no word yet on whether other retailers will eventually stock the device, though the Xbox Adaptive Controller is available at Best Buy so it's likely wider stores will get a look in eventually. UK: £24.99 at Microsoft

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick was originally unveiled last year, but has taken a little while to actually hit the market. Back then one of the most exciting features was the 3D printed accessories, and with today's full release that still stands true.

At the moment, these are limited to a range of thumbstick toppers, customizable in the Xbox Design Lab studio. Six basic shapes are provided to start off with, which can then be further customized by changing their width and height. The file for the topper is then provided for free, ready for sending straight to a 3D printer. It means not only are players freed from requiring a two-handed grip to play, but they can further shape their controller to their individual needs.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Underneath that, seven remappable buttons can all be configured within Microsoft's software, though there's only space for one preset on the device itself. Four front face buttons span X1 - X4, with additional bumper and trigger options to the rear (X5 and X6), and a clickable thumbstick button up top.

The device can run in tandem with the existing Xbox Adaptive Controller, or on its own (though you'll need a separate Xbox controller for full button support) and comes with additional mounting support via a threaded insert system.

We're rounding up plenty more of the best Xbox Series X accessories as well as the best Xbox Series X headsets and best Xbox Series X external hard drives.