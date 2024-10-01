I'm a Sega Genesis nerd, but I use this wireless controller more than my original gamepad

I'm something of a Sega Genesis purist, and if you'd told me a few years back I'd still be using a third party wireless controller with the OG console, I'd have accused you of blasphemy. Yet, that's the exact situation I'm in, as Retro-bit's 6-button gamepad has been a default for me since I bought it back in 2020.

Before some of you fellow nerds reach for your pitchforks in defence of the best retro consoles, hear me out. I'll always pass a Coke or Pepsi style test when it comes to original controllers, mostly because I've spent more time with them than immediate family members. My fondness specifically for the Retro-bit 8-Button Arcade Pad (its full title) is based on a sort of "close enough" form of convenience, paired with an excellent attempt at nailing aesthetics.

Before I dive into my specific experience with this gamepad, let me run through its on-paper features. By way of a 2.4Ghz signal, Retro-bit's arcade pad can pair with both an included 8-pin dongle and a USB receiver, meaning it's both a PC controller and compatible with original hardware. In turn, its modern connectivity means it'll work with your Sega Genesis Mini, which is fantastic considering the first iteration came with three-button pads (ew).

Look mom, no wires

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

It's easy to forget that in the grand scheme of gaming history, wireless gamepads are relatively new. I didn't manage to cut the cord until getting hold of a MadCatz model for the original Xbox, and even then, it was an absolute chonker that took four AA batteries. Admittedly, you could get wireless options for the Sega Genesis back in the day, but considering I had to rent most of my games from Global Video (think Blockbuster but much smaller and darker), there was a fat chance of me getting those pads.

With that in mind, it's safe to say wireless retro controllers are a bit of a novelty for me. Over the years I've collected literally hundreds of gamepads and restored them too, but I still feel like Retro-bit's rendition feels more authentic than other third-party options. I am aware that 8Bitdo has an M30 wireless pad for $29.99 that should embody the company's dedication to build quality, but I haven't got round to trying it yet. Plus, while its take is pretty attractive, especially the white Sega Saturn-themed version, the 8-button arcade pad looks almost like a real Sega product.

I say almost, as next to my original six button pad, there are few deliberate differences. For starters, you've got a set of shoulder buttons, which makes sense given this pad's dual PC credentials. There are also home and select buttons up front, which again, benefit modern systems and the likes of the Genesis Mini. I can also already hear some of you wiseacres shouting about the red start button. Relax, your version will have the correct colour scheme, I'm from the mythical land of Scotland where our UK Mega Drive 2 consoles featured a menacing black and red getup.

Now for the things I don't like

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Hand me a controller and I can guarantee there will be flaws, but the Retro-bit 8 Button Arcade Pad has a couple that get on my nerves. The first is potentially a symptom of aging, as it uses a micro USB port for charging rather than USB-C. Keep in mind the Sega Genesis Mini also released with the same port, so I almost feel like the choice was both out of continuity and what was available at the time.

My other gripe is that there's no Bluetooth included here. I wouldn't say this is a deal breaker, but I do love to hook up random gamepads to the Steam Deck OLED without using any wires or dongles. If you're not a silly billy, you'll just use your handhelds with a gaming handheld connected to a Steam Deck dock and the USB wireless receiver, but I'd be lying if I said I didn't want to use it on a cramped train to play Sonic Mania on a 7-inch screen. What can I say, I'm a sicko.

It's worth noting that I've heard some players describe this controller having connectivity issues and quirks to do with six-button compatible Genesis games. I haven't come across any issues during my four years using this pad, but I am fully aware I might have a different version that addresses these issues. The problems seemingly weren't widespread, which leads me to believe it's not an inherent fault with the controller. But, it's worth keeping in mind and buying from a reputable retailer so that if anything does occur, you'll have access to support.

Should you buy the Retro-bit 8-Button Genesis Arcade Pad?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

If you are all about the disc D-pad included with the original six-button Genesis gamepad, but are craving something cordless, I'd say Retro-bit's take is a solid option. The build quality is pretty close to the OG controller, and being able to use it on Sega's '90s hardware and modern systems is a big win. I am open to switching it out for newer alternatives should they arrive on my doorstep, but for now, this pad is going to be a mainstay of my setup.

