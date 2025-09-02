A decade later, discounts like this mean the Logitech G920 is still worth considering for beginner racing setups

You may have looked into building a racing sim gear setup for your gaming space, and you may have been immediately turned away by how much it all costs. A wheel alone can cost you upwards of $350 if you're not careful, and that's still a pretty affordable price to pay for one of the best racing wheels for PC. That means when deals come around, you've gotta make the most of them.

The Logitech G920 and G29 are some of the most popular racing wheels for folks just starting out on their racing sim journey. Especially these days, the wheel and pedal bundle tends to jump around in price, seeing as it's getting a little older. Even so, it offers a great mix of features for the money you pay, and since Logitech is one of the best-known brands in sim racing, you know you're getting something worthwhile. Right now, Logitech is selling the wheel and pedal loadout for $80 less than usual, which brings it down to a price of $249.99.

Logitech G920 / G29 racing wheel and pedals + Logitech Driving Force Shifter | $329.99 $249 at Logitech

Save $80 - The real perk of this deal is that you can use the code below to bag yourself a free gear shifter at the same time as one of the best beginner wheels out there. For anyone looking to save on a starter racing sim setup, this is definitely one to consider, if you're okay with something a bit older. Discount code: " F-SHIFT " Read more ▼

For a product with such a fluctuant price these days, I wanted to make sure this is a good deal, so I took a look at the Amazon price history data available at CamelCamelCamel. The G29's average price at the moment is $312, which means that even with the cost of this wheel and pedal setup jumping around, you're still getting it for around $60 less than usual.

Admittedly, this deal isn't exactly mind-blowing for something that's ten years into its life. The lowest price it's ever gone for at Amazon is $170, but that price only appeared once back in 2019 and has never returned. These days, you can see it occasionally dip down to ~$200, but more often than not, the lowest you'll find it for is $225.

The real reason I'd recommend it right now is that you also get that added extra thrown in of the gear shifter, which broadens your horizons in terms of racing sim potential, but also saves you money on another expensive bit of racing gear.

Now, for those wondering, the Logitech G920 and G29 are almost exactly the same. The two have a slightly different design on the face of it, but the main disparities come in the form of Xbox and PlayStation compatibility. The G29 is designed for PS4/5 and PC, so it uses Sony's facial buttons and layout, whereas the G920 is for Xbox and PC. Technically, the G29 has a few more buttons to play with, but you'll get the same functionality out of either wheel.

Speaking of, I'd argue this wheel is a great option for beginners because it has a lot of features that you can still pay a lot of money for today. Alright, you're not going to get a modular wheelbase and customizable wheel shapes like if you were to opt for the much newer Logitech G RS Wheel Hub. But for the price, you get Force Feedback and customizable pedal controls. Moreover, the G Hub software lets you customize a lot of aspects of the controller, which doesn't always happen at this price point.

That said, if you find yourself with a bit more budget, or you just want something a tad newer, you could check out the Logitech G923, which is a slight upgrade of the G29. It's the one you can see in the image above, and although it has the same layout, it upgrades the feedback to TrueForce, which is a bit more detailed.

