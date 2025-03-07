Former Xbox boss admits the company once "encouraged" the console wars, which he believes "were healthy for the industry" as "a rising tide that lifted all ships"

But it's not "the old days" anymore

Halo: Combat Evolved splash art
(Image credit: Xbox)

Former Xbox boss Peter Moore wholeheartedly admits that both he and Xbox "encouraged" the console wars, which he believes were – at least at a time – "healthy for the industry."

Moore served as Microsoft's corporate vice president of home and entertainment (overseeing Xbox) between 2003 and 2007, arriving a little after the launch of the original Xbox and being there when the 360 first released. This timeframe also coincided with the PS2 and Nintendo GameCube (and more briefly the PS3 and Wii), which were obviously big competitors, and at that time, Xbox clearly wasn't afraid to make that rivalry known.

Speaking in an interview on Danny Peña's YouTube channel, Moore is asked his thoughts on Microsoft's newer multi-platform strategy that's seeing the likes of Forza Horizon 5 come to PS5 next month, as well as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle at some point this spring. Releasing Xbox exclusives on rival hardware would have been unheard of in times gone by, but things have obviously evolved quite a bit since then.

Peter Moore Looks Back: An Interview Celebrating the Xbox 360's 20th Anniversary - YouTube Peter Moore Looks Back: An Interview Celebrating the Xbox 360's 20th Anniversary - YouTube
Watch On

"I think the console wars that you're kind of alluding to were healthy for the industry," Moore says. "Look, I've said it before, we just – certainly, I did – encouraged the battle, because I think gamers loved to see Xbox versus PlayStation, maybe Nintendo as well, and that I think was a rising tide that lifted all ships."

Moore says the situation is "different today," pointing to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which he says "changed things" at Microsoft. "This is not the old days of the console wars, and punching each other, and trying to steal customers and trying to get market share and build your attach rate. This is bigger than that in an economic sense."

While Moore has clearly made peace with the idea that times have changed, he still admits that he thinks a "little bit of the feistiness" that the industry once "grew upon" has been lost. Meanwhile in the general gaming space, it doesn't feel like everyone has moved on from the console wars, but the battles (thankfully) don't feel as vicious as they once did.

Even in the 90s, Nintendo was trying to shut down the console wars: "We ought to appreciate what PlayStation has achieved."

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
News Writer

I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

