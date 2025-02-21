Tired of seeing RTX 5070 Ti out of stock signs? I'd consider this 4K GPU instead
The RX 7800 XT is ready to serve.
RX 7800 XT stock seems to be dropping in and out, so if the GPU in question is unavailable, make sure to check back in for replenishments. I get the feeling that many players are heading straight to this AMD card after finding out RTX 5070 Ti stock is non existent, which only solidifies my decision to recommend it as an alternative.
Frankly, a graphics card is only worth thinking about if you can get hold of it, and that's the exact position I find myself in with RTX 5070 Ti stock. It was pretty much wiped from existence shortly after launch, and I'm frankly getting a bit bored of looking at out of stock signs. So, to save me giving anyone who asks for 4K GPU recommendations over the weekend a blank stare, I've picked out a card that offers decent UDH results and is available now.
The card in question is the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT - an option that packs 16GB GDDR6X VRAM and a Navi 32 GPU. Like most of the best graphics card contenders out there, getting it at MSRP is tricky, but there a custom Gigabyte model going for $539.99 at Walmart. Compared the AIB version featured in my Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti review, that's not half bad, and it beats the new Blackwell card's $749 starting price.
Before you start hurling old graphics cards at my by-line in anger, let it be know that I think the RTX 5070 Ti is the superior card here. That's to be expected considering Nvidia's newcomer is a next-gen model that uses faster GDDR7 VRAM and has access to stupendous DLSS 4 abilities. But, if you need a GPU right now and don't want to miss out on all the sweet new PC games heading to the likes of Steam and Game Pass (looking at you, Avowed), I'd go straight for the RX 7800 XT.
Naturally, you'll be wanting to know how much of a frame rate drop you'll be taking buying a Radeon RX 7800 XT over the RTX 5070 Ti. With DLSS 4 enabled, it's a flawless victory for Nvidia's combatant since Mult-Frame Generation will boost fps to ridiculous heights. But, when it comes to native results, you're still hitting an 116fps average in the likes of Hitman 3.
The RTX 5070 Ti beats that figure with a comfy 148fps, but keep in mind that was on a factory overclocked Gigabyte model that costs almost as much as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 and is MIA. Sure, it still wins, and if both cards were available at MSRP, I'd be sending you towards the green lights, but the current situation calls for a plan B.
|Header Cell - Column 0
4K Ultra
FSR + FMF
Ray Tracing
FSR/FMF + Ray Tracing
Returnal
61fps
135fps
38fps
73fps
Hitman
116fps
134fps
35fps
68fps
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
53fps
99fps
40fps
69fps
Total War: Warhammer 3
49fps
90fps
x
x
I do want to highlight that whole the RTX 5070 Ti is the better GPU, AMD is maybe onto something with its driver-based Frame Generation features. Using the company's Radeon Adrenaline software, you can actually boost fps in almost any game, albeit with latency caveats and a strong need to be paired with anti-lag. In strategy romps like Total War: Warhammer 3, the card can technically beats Nvidia's 4K option with a 90fps average versus 71fps. This is a pretty good example to use since the RTS game isn't compatible with DLSS or Super Sampling, whereas you can mess around with Frame Generation using the RX 7800 XT across your Steam library.
Again, and I can't stress this enough, the RTX 5070 Ti is technically superior. But, until it becomes readily available at MSRP, I'm going to continue telling friends, family, and the person reading this to buy the RX 7800 XT if they're looking for a good value 4K GPU. I would have opted for the RTX 4070 Ti Super instead, but even that costs over a grand at most retailers, which is absolutely bananas.
