RTX 50 Series gaming PCs are available now at Maingear, Best Buy, and Newegg

We've seen a few configurations trickling in over the last couple of days, but it seems as though the floodgates are opening, and RTX 50 Series gaming PCs are now available at a number of retailers. Of course, it's only the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 that are out thus far, so we are talking about high-end, fairly pricey PCs. Still, if you want to be the first to get your hands on a new-gen configuration, you'll find what you need to know down below.

Kicking things off is Maingear, who have added the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 to their best gaming PC offerings. You can choose to customize the brand's MG-1, North, Shroud, Shroud Signature Edition, Rush, Force, and Zero ranges. Maingear isn't offering set configurations, but if you're interested in one of its premium, hand-crafted builds, you can build your own.

Then we have some set configs from iBUYPOWER, CyberPowerPC, and other smaller brands at Newegg. One of my favorite high-end gaming PCs over the Black Friday period was the ABS Kaze Ruby, which is now on offer for $2,699.99 at Newegg, and contains the RTC 5080.

We'll be updating this page with more RTX 50-Series gaming PCs as we find them. As you can imagine, the stock is going fairly quickly, so if you're interested in grabbing a brand new prebuilt gaming PC, act as quickly as possible.

RTX 50-Series gaming PCs at Newegg

Newegg's launched quite a few RTX 50 Series machines, a lot of which are made by iBUYPOWER. In the full Newegg range, you also have the option to pre-order some configurations, as well as buy your new GPU separately. Stock is going quickly here, so act fast!

ABS Kaze Ruby Gaming PC | $2,999.99 $2,699.99 at Newegg

Save $300 - Part of ABS's 'Kaze' series, this pre-built gaming PC pairs the RTX 5080 GPU with the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D and pushes your games further thanks to Nvidia's DLSS 4 tech. There's also 2TB worth of storage on board, which you can fill up with as many PC games as your heart desires. Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, RTX 5080, 32GB DDR5 6000, 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD

iBUYPOWER Y40 PRO Black Gaming PC Desktop | $3,499.99 $2,699.99 at newegg

Save $500 - Available for pre-order is this iBUYPOWER Y40, housing an RTX 4080 and an AMD Ryzen 9 9900X CPU. This one will release on the 28th of Feb, 2025. Specs: AMD Ryzen 9 9900X, RTX 5080, 32GB DDR5 RGB, 2TB NVMe SSD

Cobratype Venom Gaming PC | $2,999.99 at Newegg

This one costs a but more than the iBUYPOWER options from Newegg, but it does get you a beautiful chassis and an AIO liquid cooler. If it's within your budget, there are 5090 options for this PC as well. Specs: AMD Ryzen 9 9900X, RTX 5080, 32GB DDR5, 2TB NVMe SSD

Cobratype Ghost Gaming PC | $4,449.99 at Newegg

You may be asking where all the RTX 5090 options are, and while a lot of them have disappeared already, the rest are up for pre-order and cost this sort of price. I'd never advocate spending this much on a gaming PC because they just shouldn't be this expensive, but if you're desperate for the new flagship GPU, you can pre-order this now. Specs: AMD Ryzen 9 9900X, RTX 5090, 64GB DDR5, 2TB NVMe SSD

RTX 50-Series gaming PCs at Best Buy

All the RTX 50 series gaming PCs available at Best Buy seem to be "coming soon" options, but we can still spy a few configurations you should keep your eyes peeled for when they become available for pre-order. CyberPower seems to be ruling the roost here, although an option from Skytech might be appealing to those waiting for the RTX 5070.

Skytech Gaming Legacy4 Gaming PC | $2,099.99 at Best Buy

If you're on a tighter budget, this configuration from Skytech might be a better option. It's got an RTX 5070 inside it, so it may not arrive for a few months. Still, it's worth bookmarking as one of the first available PCs housing that GPU. Specs: AMD Ryzen 9 9900X, RTX 5070, 32GB DDR5, 2TB NVMe SSD

CyberPowerPC - Gamer Supreme | $2,699.99 at Best Buy

This one still has a "coming soon" badge with no option to pre-order yet, but it's coming in at the same price as Newegg's 5080 options. It's an Intel Core Ultra 285K processor though, which might be worth considering against the AMD options above. 4TB of storage is a lovely bonus, though. Specs: Intel Core Ultra 285K, RTX 5080, 64GB DDR5, 4TB NVMe SSD

RTX 50 Series gaming PCs at Dell

Alienware Area-51 gaming PC | $4,449.99 at Best Buy

Hot off the press is this brand new PC from Alienware, and the first generation of Alienware gaming PC to use non-homemade components. Be warned, for an RTX 5080 build, this is very very pricey compared to other options - even the ones on this list. Specs: Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, RTX 5080, 32GB DDR5, 2TB NVMe SSD

Should you buy an RTX 50 Series Gaming PC?

Since the only 50 Series Nvidia GPUs out in the wild right now are the two most powerful options, the PCs above aren't going to be for everyone. The RTX 5090 is, by all accounts, ludicrously powerful, and we found that the same is true of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition in our review.

My colleague and fellow hardware editor Phil said "The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition pulls off tremendous 4K frame rates thanks to its new DLSS 4 abilities, and it’s one of the nicest-looking graphics cards I’ve tested yet. Native performance isn’t revolutionary compared to the RTX 4080 Super, but you’re still getting a good generational uplift with this 80-class Blackwell card that helps justify its $1,000 price tag."

It goes without saying, but you should only really be trying to buy these GPUs if you're in need of massive 4K gaming performance uplifts right now. DLSS 4 has monumental AI upscaling power, offering massive gains for 4K gaming tasks. But remember that a lot of 4K displays tap out at 144Hz, so even with these incredible new upscaling features in the latest graphics cards, you're going to struggle to make the most of them depending on your setup.

The RTX 40 series cards are still very viable, even if they now feel older because the new generation has arrived. Moreover, AMD cards like the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, or even the more affordable AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT offer very capable 4K frame rates, and they'll certainly see cheaper prices now they have newer competition to deal with.

The thing that may attract you to new-gen 50 Series gaming PCs is probably the other components you get alongside them. Upwards of 32GB of DDR5, more than 2TB of SSD storage, and brand new CPUs like the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X are all going to supercharge your system for years to come. But keep in mind that only enthusiasts really need them. CPUs, in particular, have come a long way in the last few years, meaning that a Ryzen 5 or an Intel Core i5 will be enough for most players to enjoy 4K gaming and content creation.

Still, as a hardware nerd, I can't blame anyone who wants to splash out for the latest and greatest kit. Just keep in mind that all of it will get a lot more affordable in the next year or two.

Want to know more about the best graphics cards? Also check out where to buy the RTX 5080, and match up that new-gen power with one of the best CPUs for gaming.