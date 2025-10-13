An RTX 5070 under $500? I'm not planning to wait for Black Friday with a discount this rare

I was planning to use Black Friday gaming PC deals this year to finally retire my creaky RTX 3060 Ti, but apparently, I don't need to wait until November to get a new reasonably priced graphics card. MSI's custom spin on the RTX 5070 is currently subject to a rare discount, which means I don't need to wait an extra month to finally play Death Stranding at a reasonable frame rate.

For a limited time, the MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card is just $499 at Amazon, down $50 from the usual price and NVIDIA's MSRP, but really cheap when you consider that other brands' equivalents range from $600 to $700.

MSI GeForce RTX 5070 | $499.99 $549.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - I can't see any RTX 5070 models having gone for cheaper, either now or in the past, making this an absolutely unmissable deal. According to Amazon there are only a few units left in stock though, so act fast. UK: £478.20 £460.99 at Amazon

While the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 isn't the absolute best graphics card in terms of raw power, it's still a fantastic mid-range GPU. It's a great option for people who are on a budget but still want 4K gaming, though you will rely on AI upscaling to boost fps in some newer releases. Lots of MSI's custom tweaks are focused on thermals and fans designed to improve airflow, which turn off when not needed, and a backplate with vents to allow for better airflow.

Should you buy the MSI RTX 5070?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

The reason I'm so tempted by the GeForce RTX 5070 is that 'budget' is one of my biggest factors when buying a new graphics card. It's why I look to the 60 and 70-class members of NVIDIA's GPU line-up; they're more affordable and still let me play most games I want to. And since cost-cutting is important to me, an opportunity to save even more money is worth jumping at.

If you're like me, and every component purchase is accompanied by hours of hand-wringing and eyebrow-furrowing, then an RTX 5070 deal like this is well worth it. The graphics card is a great option for people who don't need the best hardware, and want something and reliable that'll last for years. People who've been more interested in higher-end alternatives may not find this a worthwhile investment, because you won't still be glad of that $50 years after the compromise has faded from your mind.

Another question worth asking is whether the GeForce RTX 5070 could be more affordable during Black Friday. In the lead-up to, and aftermath of, the November 28 deals season, we're expecting to see loads of gaming-related discounts, and graphics cards will almost definitely be among them.

Given how many RTX 5070 options there are on Amazon from various hardware brands, it's very possible that the $499.99 price point will be matched. Beaten, I'm not so sure about, but matched is a real possibility. But why wait six weeks for the possibility of a deal when you can get a great price now and enjoy gaming in that time? Given how busy the new games schedule is in the interim, I certainly don't want to wait...

Building a PC from scratch? Take a peek at the best RAM for gaming for memory options, the best CPU for gaming for our processor picks, and the best SSDs for heaps of storage recommendations.