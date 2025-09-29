Best Buy's fighting Prime Day early with its latest sale, these are the deals I'd grab today (and three I'd avoid)

Best Buy has launched its anti-Prime Day event a whole week early, with its very own Member Deal Days discounts. These offers are reserved for Best Buy Plus or Total subscribers, but I've managed to hunt down similar prices at other retailers for the rest of us.

The first wave of discounts has landed, but more will be on their way throughout the week. Day one seems to be the day for controllers, though, with a range of PowerA, Xbox, and Turtle Beach models up for grabs.

See all Member deals at Best Buy

Not all of Best Buy's Member Deal Days savings are built the same, though. A number of the offers on the shelves today are either cheaper at other stores or well above the kinds of prices I've been seeing over the last few months.

You'll find all the discounts I actually recommend checking out just below, and three that are looking a little shinier on other shelves further down the page.

Today's best Member Day Deals at Best Buy

Turtle Beach Recon Controller | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Best Buy Total / Plus members can save $30 on the cheaper Turtle Beach Recon Controller this week. This gamepad is a regular during major sales events, but I still generally only ever see it drop down to $39.99. Buy it if: ✅ You want extra audio controls

✅ You need a cheaper gamepad

✅ You like additional grip Don't buy it if: ❌ You want more modern pro features Price check: Walmart: $44.99 | Amazon: $52.63 Read more ▼

PowerA Wireless Controller (Kirby) | $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - There's some good news for non-members here. Both Walmart and Amazon are also honoring this $20 discount on the Kirby PowerA Wireless Switch controller. What's more, this one's only ever been $2 cheaper in the past and that was Black Friday last year. Buy it if: ✅ You just need a cheap controller

✅ You want a fun colorway

✅ You prioritize a wireless connection Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a rechargeable battery Price check: Amazon: $29.99 | Walmart: $29.99 Read more ▼

PowerA Wireless Xbox controller (Pac-Man) | $99.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Best Buy has a record-low price on this wireless Xbox controller, all decked out in glorious Pac-Man regalia. Non-members don't need to despair, though, Amazon has the same price up for grabs. Buy it if: ✅ You don't want to rely on a wire

✅ You'll use the back buttons

✅ You're a retro fan Don't buy it if: ❌ You want more customization options Price check: Amazon: $69.99 | Walmart: No stock Read more ▼

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 | $99.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 is solid value, especially with $10 off for Best Buy members. Amazon is matching this price and has only been just over $10 cheaper in the past (and not since February). Buy it if: ✅ You want a simple wireless headset

✅ You need a sturdy battery life

✅ You tend to play in shorter stints Don't buy it if: ❌ You prioritize plush headband cushioning Price check: Amazon: $89.99 | Walmart: $99.99 Read more ▼

Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller | $149.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller has been cheaper in the past, but that was a good few months ago now and it only dropped down to $110. We're far from the $94.99 record-low we saw two years ago, but I don't think we're going back there any time soon. Buy it if: ✅ You want individual game profiles

✅ You want the option to upgrade later

✅ You prioritize a wireless connection Don't buy it if: ❌ You want all the spare parts from day one Price check: Amazon: $129.99 | Walmart: $129.99 Read more ▼

Best Buy Member Days Deals to avoid

Elden Ring Nightreign (PS5) | $39.99 $34.54 at Amazon

Save $5 - We're talking pennies here, but both Walmart and Amazon have better prices than Best Buy on Elden Ring Nightreign, and considering this is the first time I've seen it taking any savings at all that's well worth celebrating. Buy it if: ✅ Your friends are also Elden Ring fans

✅ You like cooperative games

✅ You enjoy roguelikes Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a solo experience Price check: Walmart: $34.99 | Best Buy: $34.99 Read more ▼

Assassin's Creed Shadows (Xbox) | $69 $43.04 at Walmart

Save $26 - Walmart has come out swinging with this $26 discount on Assassin's Creed Shadows, where Best Buy is only offering members $17 off. This deal only sits on the Xbox version, though. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoy open world games

✅ You prefer the stealthier AC titles

✅ You don't mind a bit of grinding Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer a shorter, more dense game Price check: Best Buy: $52.99 | Amazon: $69.99 Read more ▼

Razer Kishi Ultra | $149.99 $127.53 at Amazon

Save $22 - Amazon is $2 cheaper than Best Buy on the Razer Kishi Ultra right now, so if you're after high-end mobile gaming I'd ditch these Member Deals. The gamepad has seen lows of between $100 and $120 this year so far, but this is the best price I've seen since May. Buy it if: ✅ You're a mobile power player

✅ You want full controls for streaming

✅ Your phone has a USB-C Don't buy it if: ❌ You have an older iPhone Price check: Best Buy: $129.99 | Walmart: $149.90 Read more ▼

When will Best Buy's Member Day Deals end? Best Buy's current Member Day Deals sale will come to an end on October 5, giving us a full week of discounts to enjoy. The store is likely to keep those good vibes going, though, with Prime Day itself kicking off on October 7.

Do you need to be a subscriber to take part? Technically, you do need to be a My Best Buy Plus or Total member to take part in the retailer's current sale, but don't go out buying subscriptions just yet. A lot of the gadgets on sale right now are also discounted at other sites like Amazon and Walmart (who also have a lot of this tech even cheaper). Not only that, but with Amazon's Big Deal Days and Black Friday on the horizon, there are plenty of opportunities to save in the near future.

See all Member deals at Best Buy

See all today's best deals at Amazon

We're also getting you prepped for this October's Prime Day PS5 deals and Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals. Or check out upcoming Prime Day gaming laptop deals for something more Windows-flavored.