Halo season 2 trailer sees Master Chief take on the Covenant

The trailer for Halo season 2 has arrived.

The brief clip, which can be viewed above, was first presented by star Pablo Schreiber, new cast member Joseph Morgan, and new showrunner David Wiener at CCXP Sao Paulo, Brazil in December. The second season features the Fall of Reach, known in the video game franchise as one of the largest and bloodiest battles in the Human-Covenant War.

Per the official synopsis, Halo season 2 sees Master Chief John-117 (Schreiber) lead his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. "In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change," the summary reads. He "risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity’s greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind’s salvation, or its extinction: the Halo."

The cast includes Natascha McElhone, Jen Taylor, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, Tylan Bailey, and Fiona O'Shaughnessy. Newcomers this season include Joseph Morgan, Cristina Rodlo, and Christina Bennington.

Brave New World's David Wiener serves as this season's showrunner, taking over for Steven Kane.

The first two episodes of Halo season 2 are set to hit Paramount Plus on February 8, with the rest airing weekly. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming in 2024 and beyond.